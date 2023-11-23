Overwatch 2 Zenyatta mains furious after “awful” changes to support hero

Overwatch 2 players are not happy with the state of Zenyatta following recent nerfs to the Omnic monk.

Zenyatta has been one of Overwatch 2’s most DPS-heavy supports for years, finding a solid harmony between dealing damage and healing allies in the midst of combat.

His Discord Orb has been his most powerful too, ramping up damage on enemies to let teammates focus them down or even win pivotal one-on-ones with flankers.

However, recent nerfs to Discord Orb have made it so the ability cannot be rapidly applied to the same foe, and while this may create some unique counterplay, Zen mains want the devs to rethink their approach.

Zenyatta mains demand Overwatch 2 devs revert nerfs to their hero

In a post on the official Overwatch subreddit, users began discussing the Zenyatta nerfs and how cumbersome they feel they’ve made the support hero.

“Since the new changes I’m trying hard not to spam discord orb just because and do it carefully and holding it till the ‘right moment’ just sounds counterintuitive for Zen,” one player stated. “ I don’t understand why they didn’t nerf the amount of damage increased done by the orb instead or even make tanks untargeteable or something like this.”

Blizzard Entertainment Players are not thrilled with the state of Discord Orb.

In the comments, many users agreed with this sentiment, saying that they make Zenyatta feel “awful” to play.

“Awful change to appease loud crybabies. The cannon bit of glass cannon is just as important,” someone chimed in, referencing the hero’s vulnerability.

More players felt that the solution to Discord wasn’t for the devs to nerf it how they had and rather take the same approach to Zen as they did to Ana back in April.

“All they needed to do was give discord orb the sleep dart treatment and make it 15% instead of 25% on tanks. It was never really a problem for DPS and Supports since they’re already designed around being able to take very little damage,” one explained.

It’s not clear if the devs will end up taking a new approach when it comes to Zenyatta, but for now, it’s clear that players are not happy with the state of their beloved character.