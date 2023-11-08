Overwatch 2 brings holiday joy with free Zenyatta skin for PlayStation players

PlayStation Plus subscribers can celebrate the holiday season early, with a free Overwatch 2 skin for Zenyatta.

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, meaning all of gaming’s hot live service titles will be gearing up for the frigid weather.

This time of year is notorious for seasonal events, chock-full of in-game goodies to match the festivities. After a month full of scary Lilith crossovers, the following weeks will likely be full of Nutcrackers and Snowmen.

Overwatch 2 is getting a jump on the holiday festivities, granting PS Plus owners a shot at a highly coveted Zenyatta skin.

PS Plus owners can nab the Overwatch 2 bonus pack

Part of the perks of being a PS Plus member include free bonus packs for various titles. Apex Legends and Call of Duty packs are given away quite frequently, offering a myriad of in-game cosmetics.

The latest pack involves a legendary Zenyatta skin, more specifically, the Zenyatta Toybot skin introduced in Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland event. Provided you’re a PS Plus subscriber, you’ll get this skin free of charge, along with five tier skips for the battle pass, which can help you nab the Onryō Hanzo mythic skin quicker.

How to get Overwatch 2 Zenyatta Toybot bonus pack

To grab the Zenyatta Toybot bonus pack, you’ll need to:

Subscribe to PlayStation Plus

Head to the PlayStation Store

Search for the “Overwatch 2 Zenyatta Toybot Bonus Pack“

Once you boot up Overwatch 2 on PlayStation, it’ll immediately be in your inventory. Funnily enough, since OW2 features cross-progression, you’ll also have this skin and battle pass tiers on your other accounts.

At the current moment, the Zenyatta Toybot skin isn’t available to be purchased in-game as it was a seasonal item from the 2020 Winter Wonderland event. This is a rare opportunity, so PlayStation players, be sure to grab it before the pack is gone.