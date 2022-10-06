Crazy Overwatch 2 Sojourn bug allows her to slide away from death

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at [email protected]

A powerful Sojourn bug has been discovered in Overwatch 2 that allows the DPS characters to scale the side of the map with her Power Slide ability.

Overwatch 2 finally arrived on October 4 and despite a massive amount of server issues due to rampant DDoS attacks, the community has loved the fast-paced gameplay.

While the format changes, role passives, and switch to free-to-play have all been exciting for the community, the newest characters have been getting the most attention.

None more so than the deadly DPS hero Sojourn whose equipped with a lethal Railgun and an impressive amount of mobility.

Well, it’s this mobility that seems to have gotten out of hand thanks to a bug that allows Sojourn to slide up vertical walls and the side of the map.

Blizzard Entertainment Sojourn is a DPS character in Overwatch 2.

Sojourn bug allows her to slide up the side of the map

Alongside her precise and lethal Railgun, Sojourn is capable of performing a Power Slide to reposition in skirmishes.

While this is intended to only be used on the ground, Overwatch 2 streamer ItsSomjuu discovered a crazy bug that takes the ability to the next level.

After accidentally falling off the map, they activated the Power Slide and it allowed them to climb back up to the surface by scaling the side of the cliff.

This mistake would usually cost a player their lives, but for some reason, the glitch allowed the Power Slide ability to be used vertically.

While this bug isn’t game-breaking, it could be utilized to trick opponents and give any Sojourn players a chance to save themselves after making a mistake.

The glitch effectively allows Sojurn to escape death where so many other heroes would be eliminated.

Whether Blizzard will patch this issue any time soon is a mystery, but with all the server problems, they’ve likely got their hands full for the foreseeable future.