xQc slams Overwatch 2’s “trash” servers making the game unplayable

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has slammed Overwatch’s “trash” servers after being repeatedly disconnected on stream.

With over 11.2 million followers on Twitch, xQc is one of the biggest variety streamers on the platform with a huge fanbase of viewers.

Despite this, the massively popular personality’s first appearance in the spotlight was actually as an Overwatch pro, even making it onto the Dallas Fuel roster all the way back in 2017.

Since then, xQc’s career has taken a different path but with Overwatch 2 finally arriving on October 4, viewers were desperate for to him jump into the action.

Well, while xQc did eventually make it through the huge queues to enter the game, nonstop disconnections left him frustrated with the “trash” servers.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch arrived on October 4, 2022.

xQc frustrated with Overwatch 2’s “trash” servers

During his October 4 stream, xQc was playing Winston and putting up an impressive performance for his viewers.

However, after eliminating an opponent with a swift melee attack, xQc was kicked out of the game due to the rampant DDoS attacks hitting the game’s servers.

Slamming his desk, xQc was left incredibly frustrated and called out the “trash” launch experience for players attempting to play the game.

“Alright man, that’s about it boys, I can’t do this bulls**t, this is just trash,” he said.

Shortly after this, xQc did resume playing Overwatch 2 but continued to experience server problems, an issue the devs are still dealing with on October 5.

While it’s obvious he’s enjoying the gameplay, it’s hard to know how long he’ll put up with the server crashes before he leaves the game for another title.

Either way, Blizzard has viewed they’re doing everything they can to stabilize the servers and combat the attacks, so we’ll just have to wait and see.