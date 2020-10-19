 Clever trick lets Overwatch players counter Doomfist's ult - Dexerto
Overwatch

Clever trick lets Overwatch players counter Doomfist’s ult

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:07

by Lauren Bergin
Doomfist-Ult
Blizzard Entertainment

Doomfist Overwatch

Overwatch players have discovered a new way to counter Doomfist’s pesky ultimate, Meteor Strike.

Overwatch has a host of colorful characters for players to get their hands on, but Doomfist stands out as one of the most popular heroes on offer in the game. A force to be reckoned with, the hero has come to dominate both the casual and competitive Overwatch scene.

Multiple Doomfist tactics have become popular recently, including the infamous Blizzard World flank that has been wreaking havoc across the Overwatch world.

Also, his ultimate Meteor Strike remains one of the most impactful ultimates in the game.

Doomfist Overwatch
Blizzard
Looking for a Doomfist counter? Well, this Reddit user might have found one of the best yet.

Doomfist ultimate counter discovered

Overwatch players collectively sigh as they watch Doomfist soar high into the air before crashing back down to earth and unleashing a blast of energy which obliterates your entire team.

Yet, his reign of terror may be coming to an end due to a discovery by Reddit user Genji and Ana main.

Their post showcases how Reinhardt’s Charge ability can interrupt Meteor Strike, making it useless.

How to counter Doomfist’s ult (twice) from Overwatch

Just as Doomfist connects with the ground, a perfectly timed Reinhardt Charge can knock him out of his ultimate, subsequently seeing him get pinned to Reinhardt and demolished against a wall. Genji and Ana main demonstrates this a couple of times, proving that the infamous Meteor Strike can be countered if the player gets their timing just right.

This neat trick is a game changer. While he remains a staple DPS for many Overwatch players, Reinhardt has equally risen in priority due to his strength and mobility. If Reinhardt continues to dominate him in the 1 v 1, Doomfist players will have to change up their strategy.

Is this the end of this infamous hero’s dominance? Only time will tell. In the meantime though, it’s worth giving this a spin.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 4 predictions: Werner, Rashford, Ibrahimovic

Published: 19/Oct/2020 14:04

by Connor Bennett
Timo Werner OTW FIFA 21 card with a purple background
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Team of the Week #4 is almost upon us in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. So, here are our predictions for who could be set to receive an in-form card.

After another wild round of matches, EA SPORTS have somewhat of a difficult job on their hands picking out players for Team of the Week 4 in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team. 

In the Premier League, the Merseyside Derby produced plenty of fireworks but given that no player really took the game by the scruff of its neck and dominated, it’s hard to see someone getting an in-form. 

Looking further afield, Barcelona were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Getafe, Napoli demolished high-flying Atalanta 4-1, and Bayern Munich ran riot away against Arminia Bielefeld. Players from these games feature in our predictions for Team of the Week 4. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at who could be getting an in-form card.

Jan Oblak face in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Jan Oblak features in our TOTW 4 predictions.

In terms of players who could get a TOTW card from the standout games we’ve already mentioned, props go to Djene, Hirving Lozano, and Thomas Muller. Muller pipped Robert Lewandowksi to the nod here, given that the Polish forward has an already had an in-form in Week 2, and will get plenty of special cards down the line. 

Elsewhere, there are nods for Marcus Rashford – goal and two assists for Manchester United – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – two goals in the Milan derby – and Timo Werner – two goals for Chelsea against Southampton. 

In the case of Werner, if he gets an in-form, his One to Watch card would also see a boost, which would make his value skyrocket.

FIFA 21 TOTW 4 Predictions | Team of the Week 4

  • GK – Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid
  • GK – Konstantinos Lamprou – RKC Waalwijk
  • CB – Connor Goldson – Rangers
  • CB – Djene – Getafe
  • CB – Marc-Oliver Kempf – Stuttgart 
  • RB – Joakim Mæhle – Genk
  • RB – Nick Lima – San Jose Earthquakes
  • LWB – Angelino – RB Leipzig 
  • LB – Tommaso Augello – Sampdoria
  • CM – Raphael Holzhauser – K Beerschot VA
  • CM – Yangel Herrera – Granada CF
  • CAM – Dusan Tadic – Ajax
  • CAM – Magnus Wolff Eikrem – Molde
  • CAM – Thomas Muller – Bayern Munich
  • LW – Hirving Lozano – Napoli
  • LM – Jonathan Bamba – Lillie
  • RW – Pablo Sarabia – PSG
  • CF – Hiroaki Okuno – Meiji Yasuda
  • ST – Marcus Rashford – Manchester United
  • ST – Memphis Depay – Lyon
  • ST – Timo Werner – Chelsea
  • ST – Zlatan Ibrahimovic – AC Milan
  • ST – Stevie May – St Johnstone

Elsewhere, we’ve gone for Jan Oblak in goal because of his six saves and Man of the Match award for Atletico Madrid. Pablo Sarabia also gets a nod because of his superb performance for PSG. 

Of course, this list is made up purely of our predictions for TOTW 4, and EA SPORTS could have their own choices in mind. So, you’ll just have to check in on Wednesday, October 21 for the full lineup.