Clever trick lets Overwatch players counter Doomfist's ult - Dexerto

Overwatch players have discovered a new way to counter Doomfist’s pesky ultimate, Meteor Strike.

Overwatch has a host of colorful characters for players to get their hands on, but Doomfist stands out as one of the most popular heroes on offer in the game. A force to be reckoned with, the hero has come to dominate both the casual and competitive Overwatch scene.

Multiple Doomfist tactics have become popular recently, including the infamous Blizzard World flank that has been wreaking havoc across the Overwatch world.

Also, his ultimate Meteor Strike remains one of the most impactful ultimates in the game.

Doomfist ultimate counter discovered

Overwatch players collectively sigh as they watch Doomfist soar high into the air before crashing back down to earth and unleashing a blast of energy which obliterates your entire team.

Yet, his reign of terror may be coming to an end due to a discovery by Reddit user Genji and Ana main.

Their post showcases how Reinhardt’s Charge ability can interrupt Meteor Strike, making it useless.

Just as Doomfist connects with the ground, a perfectly timed Reinhardt Charge can knock him out of his ultimate, subsequently seeing him get pinned to Reinhardt and demolished against a wall. Genji and Ana main demonstrates this a couple of times, proving that the infamous Meteor Strike can be countered if the player gets their timing just right.

This neat trick is a game changer. While he remains a staple DPS for many Overwatch players, Reinhardt has equally risen in priority due to his strength and mobility. If Reinhardt continues to dominate him in the 1 v 1, Doomfist players will have to change up their strategy.

Is this the end of this infamous hero’s dominance? Only time will tell. In the meantime though, it’s worth giving this a spin.