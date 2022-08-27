Chinese Overwatch pro stuns fans by playing in-game piano during OWL match

A Chinese Overwatch pro-player went viral after playing a medley with an in-game piano, shocking fans of the OWL.

Despite Overwatch 2 not being available to the public, pro players in the Overwatch Leagues have gotten their hands early on the game and have already developed an advanced meta for the shooter.

Beyond that, pro players are getting quite creative with the game even beyond combat capabilities, as many OWL fans found out during a match involving the Chengdu Hunters.

Blizzard Entertainment Symmetra is looking very different in Overwatch 2.

OWL player plays piano mid-game

The Hunters were taking on the Hangzhou Spark on the map Circuit Royal when Symmetra player Jinmu hopped onto the piano before the match began and started playing a song.

The piano on Circuit Royal plays like an actual piano, and Jimnu used Symmetra’s pistol to fire rounds at the keys he wanted to play.

Jinmu managed to play the melody of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, and the Chinese broadcast managed to capture it completely uninterrupted.

Jinmu has built a reputation as one of the best DPS players in the OWL, and is now doing it in style.

One OWL fan was stunned by the clip and said, “Jinmu never ceases to amaze me, this is so cool!”

With Overwatch 2’s release date not so far away, clips like these are surely firing up a fanbase that is desperately awaiting it’s release.