Brilliant Overwatch combo guarantees you won’t get trapped by Junkrat

Overwatch players tired of getting caught in Junkrat’s trap have a lot more options than they might realize to counter it and that’s exactly what a new video looked to showcase.

Junkrat’s damage potential is among the highest in the game with grenades that deal 130 on impact and a Riptire ultimate that can annihilate foes with 600 damage in an instant, he’s a threat.

Then there’s his trap, the bane of many players’ existence, as it not only deals 80 damage to anyone who steps in it, it also locks foes in place, leaving them vulnerable to Junkrat or any of his teammates.

Advertisement

Luckily, there are some secret methods to deal with it that can very well catch the explosive hero off-guard and render his trap completely useless.

Countering Junkrat with ease

As showcased by YouTuber McMagicMarv, the trap has 100 HP. This means that Reinhardt can destroy it with a single Firestrike, but another method can really stun foes in a big way.

Read More: Wild Overwatch exploit lets Sombra hide inside walls for infinite stalling

After hitting it with your hammer or using Earthshatter, you can charge forward and if you attack from the side, you will break it with the pin’s hitbox.

Reinhardt isn’t the only hero who can do this either. If it’s at only 10 HP, D.Va can destroy it by boosting forward and Wrecking Ball can do the same if he’s in his fireball animation.

Advertisement

Finally, Ashe’s BOB can nullify the trap with a little help. If you scope in with Ashe and hit the trap once or fire from the hip twice from within 30 meters and then send BOB in, the Omnic butler will break the trap and continue on his path of destruction.

Read More: Top 500 Overwatch PC streamer tries console and gets destroyed

Next time you’re facing a Junkrat keep these tricks in mind and make sure the only thing you’re triggering is the enemy team.