Blizzard promises revamped Overwatch 2 scoreboard and UI changes in future betas

Blizzard has confirmed big updates are coming to Overwatch 2’s scoreboard. From new information to a spiffy new look, there are a lot of potential changes coming down the pipeline in future betas.

Overwatch 2’s scoreboard was something of a hot topic during the first week of beta testing.

New implements like an Eliminations/Assists/Deaths tracker were generally well-received, but some fans were turned off by the switch away from the Medals and Fire system of the original game.

In a May 2 blog post, Blizzard addressed how they’ll be iterating on the scoreboard in the future and that bringing back elements of the old system isn’t out of the question.

Our team has worked to explain our thinking and plans on several of the topics we’ve heard you asking about during our first #Overwatch2 Beta test. Give it a read!https://t.co/jY1HnEOVlf — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) May 3, 2022

Blizzard will be redesigning Overwatch 2’s scoreboard over time

The devs first addressed the decision to move away from Medals and cited a lack of clarity as to the reason behind that change.

“The team saw players incorrectly interpreting actual team performance based on the relative rankings provided by Medals. This was especially true early on in games when the statistical amounts were small.”

To escape those troubles, they aimed for a board with a more detailed account of what was happening in the game, but they were aware that this flood of new information could be confusing in its current state.