Bizarre Overwatch glitch makes D.Va spawn under the map and instantly die - Dexerto

A newly discovered Overwatch glitch is absolutely ruining matches by causing D.Va to literally spawn underneath the map and fall to her doom.

In Overwatch, being able to regroup and contest objectives can be instrumental to securing victories. Heroes such as D.Va, Winston, and Wrecking Ball can be especially good at this because of their high health and mobility.

As such, it’s not out of the norm to see players swap to these heroes just to stall on the point. That’s exactly what happened during a match featuring Overwatch League pro Matthew ‘Super’ DeLisi.

During the Eichenwalde match, the pro’s teammate switched from Zarya to D.Va in order to get back to the point quicker and potentially prevent the enemy team from capping Point B.

However, for some weird reason, the player died as soon as they respawned as the mech hero.

“I spawned under the f***ing map!” the player cried out.

“Wait, what? You spawned in the ground?” Super asked, shocked at what he had heard. “What the f**k?”

After the match, the Reinhardt main checked out the replay to see exactly what went wrong and was amazed at what he saw.

Just like he was told, the player literally spawned underneath Eichenwalde and despite trying to use the boosters, he was unable to get above ground, resulting in his elimination.

Viewers were equally stunned with one even asking the two-time OWL champion how the league would even address that if it happened in a professional match.

“I don’t know,” the bewildered Super replied.

Unfortunately, it’s unclear what exactly caused the weird glitch to even occur. There have been some strange bugs with the most recent patch involving Genji and Lucio, but they seem tied to the Experimental card only.

In any case, clips of the incident have popped up on Reddit, so hopefully the Blizzard developers can look into this glitch and do something about it, especially considering this has the potential to drastically alter a match’s outcome.