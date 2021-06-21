Overwatch fans think they’ve worked out Ashe’s new Deadlock Challenge event skin

Overwatch’s fanbase is full of super sleuths, and it looks like they’ve worked out the new Ashe skin ahead of Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge event.

The Overwatch universe is chock full of colorful characters on both the heroic and villainous ends of the spectrum, but Route 66’s resident rebel, Ashe, has successfully stolen the hearts of the title’s community.

Therefore, when Blizzard announced that the next limited-time challenge would be for the queen of the Deadlock Gang, players everywhere have dug out their cowboy boots and are getting ready for quite the gunfight.

It turns out, though, that the detective side of the title’s fanbase have worked out what the event’s mystery skin looks like, and it’s safe to say we need it now.

Advertisement

Overwatch players potentially work out new Ashe skin

While the event’s trailer didn’t give us much to go on except a mysterious silhouette and the event’s kick of date, some super sleuths have managed to work out the event skin ahead of its official release.

My house, my rules. Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge begins June 22. pic.twitter.com/fEo272mzUF — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 20, 2021

Fans have projected that the skin will be linked to Overwatch’s new book, Deadlock Rebels, which focuses on the pre-Omnic crisis exploits of a young Ashe and her sidekick, Jesse McCree. Pictured on the book’s cover wearing a bright red leather jacket and black jeans, the outfit quickly became a fan favorite.

Not only does the look itself match the blacked-out picture painted by the trailer, but it also mirrors the event’s new icon. Seen just below the “Deadlock Challenge” text, we can see what appears to be Ashe with flowing silver hair instead of her in-game bob cut. This is exactly the hairstyle we see on the Deadlock Rebels cover.

Advertisement

It seems pretty likely that we’ll be seeing the novel’s younger Ashe strut into the game itself, and we can’t wait to see how the virtual model looks when it’s unveiled.

Ashe’s Deadlock Challenge kicks off on June 22 until July 5 and is set to be full of cosmetic surprises. As the event gets underway, we’ll make sure that our dedicated guide stays up to date with everything you need to know.