New World players shows why everyone needs to level up fishing

New World players are only just settling into the MMO, but one is adamant in showing why everyone needs to level up their fishing skill to dominate PvP and farming gold.

There are a few gathering skills that players can choose to grind that will reward them with the ability to farm higher-tier resources. While players can freely alternate between which ones they want to focus on, there’s a case to be made to prioritize fishing.

A Reddit user has been adamant on the New World forums on the benefits of fishing, and they might have a point.

It might not seem like the most directly beneficial skill to max out. But if want to thrive in PvP while having a steady source of gold to farm, then you’re gonna want to start fishing.

New World Fishing for PvP and gold

User ‘BlakeGarrison62’ has been on a one-man mission to arm New World players on Reddit with everything they’ll need to know and why they would want to reach Fishing max level 200.

“People don’t know how influential fishing will be in the late game wars,” they posted. “With certain legendary fish, you can make fishing trophies for your house with a high enough furnishing skill that will increase your fishing luck significantly.

“Why is this important? Well, whenever you get certain legendary fish, they can be made into a food at the kitchen that increases a certain stat by [+40] for 30 minutes.”

According to them, with a high enough fishing level, you can eventually build up to catching better fish which can be made into much better consumables. Being able to locate and catch fish like Abaia Serpe, Glowing Gunfish, Ray-Finned Barb, and more can make really good foods for your PvP party.

Moreover, the money to be made at the trading post by selling in-demand fish (for quests and the like), as well as residual items, can keep your gold really healthy throughout your playthrough.

How to level up Fishing fast

As with most attribute grinding in MMOs, persistence will be key. While oddly satisfying, grinding gathers skills can get tedious.

Some people have reached max level in New World for fishing in about 36 hours, and that’s from committing their entire playthrough to the skill.

To help your climb, BlakeGarrison62 suggests you stock up Firefly bait and “abuse” their drop rate from farming bulrush.

You’ll then want to find hotspots (knowing better fish spawning at night). Then systematically move to the next hotspot when the last fizzles.

BlakeGarrison62 also reminded New World players that a pole’s Max Cast will relieve Tension quicker, so it’s best to have the best tier you can get.

New World is going to be a grind for every new player, so make sure you’re min-maxing steps for your goals whether it be PvP dominance or farming gold.