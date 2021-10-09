CouRage demands answers from New World devs as mass-reporting bans continue

Taking a break from blasting foes in Apex Legends, 100 Thieves’ Jack ‘Courage’ Dunlop is facing a different kind of enemy after being hit with a ban in New World.

After much anticipation and hype, Amazon Games’ New World has finally been released, giving gamers across the globe a chance to dive headfirst into a new MMO experience.

New World has brought in high-profile streamers across the board, including the likes of Asmongold and Shroud, who all want a piece of Amazon Games’ first offering. Though, it has been a bit of a hassle.

Queue times are long, players have complained about the combat and quests, but for CouRage, he’s encountered a different kind of headache – receiving a ban out of the blue.

Players facing 24-hour bans after mass reporting

After grinding with some of the “best” players in his server, the 100 Thieves co-owner’s time in the MMO was put on a temporary pause.

He claimed that a “handful” of players in the server had been served with 24-hour bans after another faction apparently mass reported them, seemingly jealous of their achievements.

Clearly confused by how the bans had actually been dished out, CouRage asked the devs plainly: “Is this being looked into?”

@playnewworld Question, had a handful of our best players on the server get banned for 24 hours because 20 players from another faction mass reported them.

Is this being looked into?

— Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) October 9, 2021

However, while CouRage was trying to piece together the mystery, DrLupo chimed in with a light-hearted jab at New World’s expense.

Offering his sympathies, DrLupo added: “Also that sucks and I hope it gets fixed.”

Shit on Also wasn’t us Also get outplayed Also lmao + ratio — DrLupo (@DrLupo) October 9, 2021

Fellow streamer Sonii noted they’d “been banned 4 times in the span of 5 days now” and that the developers are “actively working on it.” Other streamers have also been served “permanent” bans but they’ve managed to get them overturned.

The developers have yet to issue an official response to CouRage’s issue and it remains to be seen if they will do at all.