How to fast travel in New World

Traveling across Aeternum on foot can be a challenge, so utilizing fast travel in New World is essential for saving valuable time.

New World has finally arrived and players are jumping into the title and learning all of the game’s intricate mechanics. Whether it’s PvP, crafting, or even just grinding out levels, there’s plenty of activities and quests to take on.

However, for some members of the community, exploring the expansive world of Aeternum is the number one priority.

While venturing through the dangerous landscape of New World is fun, it can be frustrating running everywhere, especially when you’ve already discovered an area.

Luckily, Amazon Game Studios have included a fast travel feature, but how does it work?

How to fast travel to a settlement in New World

The ability to fast travel in New World can save a tremendous amount of time and allow you to complete quests incredibly quickly. However, instant travel doesn’t come without a cost, so you’ll have to make sure you’re stocked up on Azoth.

While using fast travel across Aeternum isn’t complicated, you will need to have discovered and explored the area you want to teleport to.

Just follow these simple steps and you’ll be moving across the world in no time:

Ensure you’re standing in a settlement area Open up your world map Zoom out until you can see the icon of the settlement you want to travel to Click on the icon and select the ‘Fast Travel’ option Using up an amount of Azoth, you will arrive at your selected location!

The cost of the trip will be determined by the distance you are traveling across the map, so make sure you’re willing to spare the Azoth.

How to recall to an Inn in New World

Although normal fast traveling costs Azoth, you can recall or teleport to one of the many Inns across Aeternum once you’ve checked in.

Unlike the standard fast travel feature, players can recall back to an Inn from anywhere on the map, but it does have a cooldown timer of an hour.

So, if you’re struggling when it comes to Azoth, this could be a temporary solution if you know you need to go back to a specific settlement at a later date.

So, there you have it, that’s how to fast travel and use the Inn recall feature in New World.

