NBA 2K24 players blast BMX Race of the Week for being “another 2K scam”

NBA 2K24’s BMX Race of the Week is a paywalled weekly quest that players are labeling as yet “another 2K scam.”

Similar to NBA 2K23, the latest NBA 2K entry features a Race of the Week quest that requires users to purchase a BMX bike. Naturally, the next step involves joining a BMX race and coming out as the victor.

The quest itself is a walk in the park by most accounts. However, the biggest problem manifests in the fact that digital bikes in the basketball sim carry quite a hefty price tag, costing 75,000 VC a pop.

Article continues after ad

Earning that much in-game cash takes a lot of time, and, as of writing, 75,000 VC on the PlayStation Store runs users $19.99. The annoyed NBA 2K community has dubbed it another scam by 2K Games.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K24 fans flame 2K for BMX Race of the Week quest

“BMX Race of The Week 2 is another 2K scam,” reads the caption for a thread by a frustrated Reddit user. The Redditor’s post continues, “Putting a weekly quest behind at $15 paywall or 100 hours of in-game grinding is ridiculous. Bonus XP and a player banner for essentially $15.00 is a waste of money and a waste of a weekly quest slot.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Other fans said they felt the original poster’s pain. One person responded, in part, “They’re not even trying to be subtle with the scamming; it’s just blatant and disrespectful.”

Apart from the high price or outlandish grind, many are upset that all the hubbub is tied to purchasing a BMX bike in a basketball game.

Article continues after ad

2K Games The BMX bike costs 75,000 VC.

Other NBA 2K24 players also made note of the BMX race’s unreasonable difficulty. Wrote another Redditor, “The BMX race is legitimately borderline impossible,” and linked to a YouTube video where someone gives a near-perfect performance and still fails.

Article continues after ad

NBA 2K24 hasn’t been out for a long, but the community is already up in arms about various aspects of the experience. As said in The Tempest, “What’s past is prologue.”