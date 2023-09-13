NBA 2K24 players slam “travesty” MyCareer as it’s impossible to hit 99 without paying

NBA 2K24 players have been left in disbelief as one player has already ‘completed’ the MyCareer story in just a few days, but hasn’t even come close to achieving that all-important 99 overall.

When NBA 2K’s MyCareer mode really started taking off, there wasn’t a massive focus on the storyline. You worked towards getting drafted, made it to the NBA, and then looked at making the Hall of Fame.

The past few years have all had a bit story aspect too – no one is forgetting the Orange Juice story anytime soon. In 2K24, you’re tasked with becoming the GOAT of GOATS and have to surpass Michael Jordan’s record of winning six NBA Championships.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Getting there is, of course, no easy feat and it makes sense that you’d probably want to be over 90 overall at some point. However, one player has already managed to finish the whole thing and isn’t even close to a 90, never mind the highly sought-after 99 overall.

NBA 2K fans can’t believe players overall after finishing GOAT of GOATS MyCareer

The accomplishment of becoming the first GOAT of GOATS was achieved by content creator Hydrx, who managed to do it with three days and ten hours of playtime.

Article continues after ad

He got there without forking out for VC which, for many players, has become a sticking point. So, they were shocked to see that he was only an 86 overall by the time he’d gotten to the top of the mountain.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“All that to be an 86 ovr is outrageous,” said one player. “This needs to be the main takeaway. You cannot grind to 99 in this game. It’s like Battlefront 2 on release, you couldn’t get the Darth Vadar without insane number of hours played. F*ck me this is bleak,” another said. “82 hours just to get to 86 overall is a f*cking travesty. F*ck this franchise,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

Others pointed out that this was likely a secondary build with the Rebirth perk, given that his Xbox profile says his main MyCareer player is a 90 overall.

However, even without VC on that one, players still believe it is “insane” to not be able to get to the top of the top tier without putting your hand in your pocket.

Article continues after ad

It is an incredible accomplishment, no doubt about it, though.