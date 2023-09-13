Learn how to master the art of playmaking in NBA 2K24 with our comprehensive guide, showcasing the top badges that can elevate your game and leave defenders in the dust.

In NBA 2K24, playmaking is all about controlling the game’s tempo, setting up teammates, and creating scoring opportunities. The right playmaking badges can turn your player into a floor general, capable of dictating the flow of the game and making those around them better.

Playmaking badges are essential tools that enhance your player’s passing, dribbling, and overall court vision.

Whether you’re looking to break ankles, deliver pinpoint passes, or navigate through tight defenses, these badges are your ticket to playmaking excellence.

2K LeBron James in NBA 2K24

Best playmaking badges in 2K24

Playmaking is all about creating opportunities, and these top badges are the cream of the crop.