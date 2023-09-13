Best Playmaking Badges in 2K24
Learn how to master the art of playmaking in NBA 2K24 with our comprehensive guide, showcasing the top badges that can elevate your game and leave defenders in the dust.
In NBA 2K24, playmaking is all about controlling the game’s tempo, setting up teammates, and creating scoring opportunities. The right playmaking badges can turn your player into a floor general, capable of dictating the flow of the game and making those around them better.
Playmaking badges are essential tools that enhance your player’s passing, dribbling, and overall court vision.
Whether you’re looking to break ankles, deliver pinpoint passes, or navigate through tight defenses, these badges are your ticket to playmaking excellence.
Best playmaking badges in 2K24
Playmaking is all about creating opportunities, and these top badges are the cream of the crop.
- Ankle Breaker: When performing stepbacks and other certain moves, the defender stumbles or falls more frequently when biting the wrong way.
- Blow By (New): Quicker ball-handlers receive boosts in body-up interactions with defenders when Blow-By is equipped.
- Hyperdrive: Increases the speed at which a player can perform moving dribble moves as the attack down the court.
- Speed Booster (New): A perimeter-only quick first step badge, Speed Booster will allow for quicker launches when coming from a stand-still dribble situation.
- Unpluckable: Defenders have a tougher time poking the ball free with their steal attempts.
- Ball Out: Passing out of a jump shot or layup yields fewer errant passes than normal. Additionally, helps passing out of double teams.
- Break Starter: After grabbing a defensive board, deep outlet passes made up the court are more accurate. Passes must be made quickly following the defensive rebound.
- Handles for Days: A player takes less of an energy hit when performing consecutive dribble moves, allowing them to chain together combos quicker and for longer periods of time.
- Killer Combos: Improves a player’s ability to chain together efficient dribble moves when sizing up their opponent.
- Needle Threader: When passing through a tight window between defenders, a boost is given to the player’s passing ability.
Other notable playmaking badges in 2K24
While the top badges are essential for any playmaker, there are other badges that can give you an edge in specific situations. These badges might not always be the stars of the show, but they play a crucial role in enhancing your playmaking skills.
With the playmaking badges highlighted in this guide, you’ll be well-equipped to take control of the game, set up your teammates, and leave defenders second-guessing.