NBA 2K24 players slam “atrocious” big man gameplay as worst yet

The latest installment of the NBA 2K series, NBA 2K24, has been met with a barrage of criticisms — particularly from players who prefer playing as centers.

NBA 2K24 has not been without its share of controversies. Since its release, the game has faced a bunch of criticisms from the player community, ranging from the significant lag in the Park multiplayer mode to concerns surrounding the controversial new badge regression feature that makes 2K24 feel more like a “work shift” than a fun game to play.

The game’s “pay to play” model has also been a point of contention, with many feeling compelled to spend real money to remain competitive, especially in modes like MyCareer and Park.

However, among these criticisms, the gameplay for centers has emerged as a particularly disappointing experience for some players. A Reddit post has become a focal point for these grievances, highlighting the perceived decline in the gameplay experience for big men.

The seasoned center player behind the post described the gameplay for big men in NBA 2K24 as the “worst the position has ever felt in a 2K.”

Despite their relatively high stats in-game, the user expressed dissatisfaction with the feel of the gameplay. Centers, according to the post, are “clunky,” “move like s**t,” and often feel as though they have “cinder blocks for feet.”

The user further elaborated on the challenges faced, such as slow movement speed, lack of reward for intelligent interior play, and new animations that frequently cause players to lose possession of the ball.

Many other players were quick to agree, emphasizing the lack of power and dominance for big players, even when their in-game stats suggest otherwise. Others shared similar frustrations, pointing out the lack of realism and the challenges they face when playing as a center in the game.

However, it’s worth noting that not all players are on the same page. Some have had a more positive experience playing as big men in NBA 2K24, suggesting that perhaps the gameplay experience varies among players.

It now remains to be seen whether much-requested game updates and improvements can help lift NBA 2K24 from its spot as the worst-rated Steam game of all time.