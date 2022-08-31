NBA 2K23 players want developers to create next College Hoops game

NBA 2K23 fans want developer Visual Concepts to revisit the College Hoops games, which publisher 2K Games discontinued many years ago.

2K Games’ college basketball franchise dates back to the release of NCAA College Basketball 2K3 in late 2002. The fledgling series received a new moniker for its sequel, ESPN College Hoops, which launched a little less than a year later.

It wouldn’t be until 2005 that the games would drop the ESPN label to simply become College Hoops 2K6. However, this branding didn’t stick for very long; 2K discontinued the series after shipping College Hoops 2K8.

Electronic Arts followed suit not too long thereafter, placing its NCAA Basketball titles on the sidelines in 2010. Since then, official college basketball sims have been on hiatus.

NBA 2K faithful want the College Hoops games to return

Given NBA 2K23’s imminent release, players have much to say about 2K’s popular basketball sim. But one fan is particularly interested in discussing Visual Concepts’ oft-forgotten College Hoops titles.

Since EA is expected to publish a new College Football game in 2023, Redditor AngryTurtleGaming wonders if 2K Games will similarly pursue NCAA projects like College Hoops.

“Imagine starting your career in the college game and being able to transfer your character to the NBA Draft or Free Agency,” the Reddit user proposed.

Thus far, the comments seem split on the possibility of such a move. Walterdog12, for example, thinks 2K’s future with college sports depends on the success of EA’s eagerly-anticipated College Football endeavor.

On the other hand, FunkoPoppa believes Electronic Arts is more likely to revisit NCAA basketball than 2K Games.

It’d be interesting to see both publishers return to college basketball. In the absence of NBA Live, EA has ceded the ground of pro basketball to NBA 2K.

And while EA will continue to dominate pro football sims with Madden NFL, 2K’s non-simulation NFL game should eventually give fans of the gridiron another way to experience their favorite sport. Suffice it to say, interactive basketball games could do with a similar injection of competition.