NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 rated players, rookies, WNBA players

NBA 2K23 has finally revealed player ratings for the best basketball players in the NBA. Here are the ratings for top-flight players, rookies, and WNBA players.

The next installment in the NBA 2K series is about to hit both physical and digital store shelves, and 2K23 is shaping up to be the biggest in years.

The MyNBA mode has been completely remade with the new “Eras” feature in mind, and MyCareer has also gone through reconstruction with a new story mode starring rapper J. Cole.

And, of course, the ratings for each and every player will be completely overhauled. Here are the top 10 players we know the ratings for so far.

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 NBA players

Here are the 10 best players in NBA 2K23:

Player Team Rating Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks 97 Kevin Durant Brooklyn Nets 96 Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets 96 LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers 96 Steph Curry Golden State Warriors 96 Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers 96 Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks 95 Kawhi Leonard Los Angeles Clippers 94 Ja Morant Memphis Grizzlies 93 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 93

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Best rookies

Here are the highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K23:

Player Team Rating Paolo Banchero Orlando Magic 78 Jabar Smith Jr. Houston Rockets 78 Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder 77 Keegan Murray Sacramento Kings 76 Jaden Ivey Detroit Pistons 76

NBA 2K23: Best WNBA players

These are the highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K23:

Player Team Rating Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm 96 A’ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces 96 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun 94 Candace Parker Chicago Sky 93 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics 91

NBA 2K23 is also giving a major facelift to MyTeam mode, so make sure to check out those changes before the game officially launches.