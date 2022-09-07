NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 rated players, rookies, WNBA players

NBA 2K23 has finally revealed player ratings for the best basketball players in the NBA. Here are the ratings for top-flight players, rookies, and WNBA players.
The next installment in the NBA 2K series is about to hit both physical and digital store shelves, and 2K23 is shaping up to be the biggest in years.
The MyNBA mode has been completely remade with the new “Eras” feature in mind, and MyCareer has also gone through reconstruction with a new story mode starring rapper J. Cole.
And, of course, the ratings for each and every player will be completely overhauled. Here are the top 10 players we know the ratings for so far.
NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 NBA players
Here are the 10 best players in NBA 2K23:
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Milwaukee Bucks
|97
|Kevin Durant
|Brooklyn Nets
|96
|Nikola Jokic
|Denver Nuggets
|96
|LeBron James
|Los Angeles Lakers
|96
|Steph Curry
|Golden State Warriors
|96
|Joel Embiid
|Philadelphia 76ers
|96
|Luka Doncic
|Dallas Mavericks
|95
|Kawhi Leonard
|Los Angeles Clippers
|94
|Ja Morant
|Memphis Grizzlies
|93
|Jayson Tatum
|Boston Celtics
|93
NBA 2K23 player ratings: Best rookies
Here are the highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K23:
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Paolo Banchero
|Orlando Magic
|78
|Jabar Smith Jr.
|Houston Rockets
|78
|Chet Holmgren
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|77
|Keegan Murray
|Sacramento Kings
|76
|Jaden Ivey
|Detroit Pistons
|76
NBA 2K23: Best WNBA players
These are the highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K23:
|Player
|Team
|Rating
|Breanna Stewart
|Seattle Storm
|96
|A’ja Wilson
|Las Vegas Aces
|96
|Jonquel Jones
|Connecticut Sun
|94
|Candace Parker
|Chicago Sky
|93
|Elena Delle Donne
|Washington Mystics
|91
NBA 2K23 is also giving a major facelift to MyTeam mode, so make sure to check out those changes before the game officially launches.