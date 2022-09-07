GamingNBA 2K

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 rated players, rookies, WNBA players

Lawrence Scotti
NBA 2K23
steph curry nba 2k232K

NBA 2K23 has finally revealed player ratings for the best basketball players in the NBA. Here are the ratings for top-flight players, rookies, and WNBA players.

The next installment in the NBA 2K series is about to hit both physical and digital store shelves, and 2K23 is shaping up to be the biggest in years.

The MyNBA mode has been completely remade with the new “Eras” feature in mind, and MyCareer has also gone through reconstruction with a new story mode starring rapper J. Cole.

And, of course, the ratings for each and every player will be completely overhauled. Here are the top 10 players we know the ratings for so far.

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Top 10 NBA players

Here are the 10 best players in NBA 2K23:

PlayerTeamRating
Giannis AntetokounmpoMilwaukee Bucks97
Kevin DurantBrooklyn Nets96
Nikola JokicDenver Nuggets96
LeBron JamesLos Angeles Lakers96
Steph CurryGolden State Warriors96
Joel EmbiidPhiladelphia 76ers96
Luka DoncicDallas Mavericks95
Kawhi LeonardLos Angeles Clippers94
Ja MorantMemphis Grizzlies93
Jayson TatumBoston Celtics93

NBA 2K23 player ratings: Best rookies

Here are the highest-rated rookies in NBA 2K23:

PlayerTeamRating
Paolo BancheroOrlando Magic78
Jabar Smith Jr.Houston Rockets78
Chet HolmgrenOklahoma City Thunder77
Keegan MurraySacramento Kings76
Jaden IveyDetroit Pistons76

NBA 2K23: Best WNBA players

These are the highest-rated WNBA players in NBA 2K23:

PlayerTeamRating
Breanna StewartSeattle Storm96
A’ja WilsonLas Vegas Aces96
Jonquel JonesConnecticut Sun94
Candace ParkerChicago Sky93
Elena Delle DonneWashington Mystics91

NBA 2K23 is also giving a major facelift to MyTeam mode, so make sure to check out those changes before the game officially launches.

