NBA 2K23’s new MyNBA Eras mode allows players to answer “What If?”

NBA 2K23 is just around the corner, and developer Visual Concepts has revealed a reworked MyNBA mode that focuses on rewriting the past of the NBA via Eras and exploring “what if?” for the biggest questions in basketball history.

Basketball fans are some of the most ravenous sports fans on the planet.

Not only are committed to the sport, but they are also typically very knowledgeable of the past and have an appreciation for the greats of the game that helped make it what it’s become today, like Bill Russell and Michael Jordan.

NBA 2K23 is looking to cater to their veteran fanbase in MyNBA by allowing players to go back in time and answer the biggest “what if?” questions in NBA history.

2K Games Devin Booker was announced as NBA 2K23’s cover athlete.

NBA 2K23 new MyNBA Eras mode caters to veteran fans

NBA 2K knows that basketball fans absolutely love to talk about “what if?” when it comes to the history and future of the NBA. What if Shaq never left Kobe? What if Kevin Durant stayed in Golden State? What if the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks?

Being an NBA fan means that you are eternally locked into conversations about what could’ve and might happen, and this year, the 2K devs are looking to cater to fans who enjoy exploring “what if?” by introducing MyNBA Eras.

The new MyNBA Eras will be separate from the typical MyNBA mode so players can continue to play both online and offline mode as usual at their leisure in what will now be called “The Modern Era.” In total there will be four Eras players can choose from: The Magic vs Bird Era, The Jordan Era, The Kobe Era, and The Modern Era.

In order to replicate the past accurately, each team from each Era will have a court that represents that time period. 2K has also brought back vintage NBA logos and uniforms to keep the realism going. Presentation and commentary for each Era were also recreated to give the feel of each time period. From Eras 1983-2002, Kevin Harlan, Clark Kellogg, and Mike Fratello are in the booth. From 2002 onward, Fratello exits for Craig Anthony.

Gameplay for each era will also be customizable, like hand checking in the Jordan era, which will be able to be turned on and off at players’ leisure. The same goes for zone defenses being illegal, playoff format changes throughout the years, and many more.

MyNBA Eras is one of the biggest updates to the mode in years, one that caters to the most hardcore of NBA fans.