NBA 2K23 reveals revamped MyCareer mode starring J. Cole

NBA 2K23 has revealed its completely new MyCareer mode starring Dreamville artist J. Cole in what Visual Concepts is calling the most in-depth story mode they’ve ever done.

Each year the NBA 2K series remakes its single-player MyCareer mode, offering players a new storyline about a young player who makes their way to the NBA.

Developer Visual Concepts has delivered 2K fans tons of various zero-to-hero stories over the years for NBA fans to enjoy, but with NBA 2K23, it seems the devs have gone over the top with both a layered story and huge celebrity tie-in for MyCareer to make the game mode more realistic than ever.

2K J. Cole starring in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer mode.

J. Cole gets staring role in NBA 2K23 MyCareer

2K23’s MyCareer mode starts off just after the NBA Draft and will focus on players balancing their play on the court with navigating their interests off the court including careers in fashion, music, and business.

Dreamville musicians Bas and Elite will help facilitate players into the inner circle of J. Cole as players will befriend him and become icons in both the basketball world as well as the areas of their choice.

Alfie Brody, Vice President of Global Marketing Strategy at NBA 2K, said of the new MyCareer: “The sheer scale, depth, and talent featured in this year’s MyCAREER creates an unparalleled experience within NBA 2K23.”

NBA 2K23 DREAMER Edition revealed as GameStop exclusive

On top of J. Cole starring in MyCareer, he’ll also be on the cover of his own exclusive version of the basketball sim titled NBA 2K23 DREAMER Edition.

The DREAMER Edition will only be available at GameStop in the U.S. and Canada, exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. J. Cole said about the opportunity to be a cover star of 2K, “It’s been an amazing journey to not only appear on the cover of this year’s game but to be part of the MyCAREER storyline, soundtrack and bring the DREAMER brand into NBA 2K.”

NBA 2K23 will launch on September 9.