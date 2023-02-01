NBA 2K23 hotfix: Paint defense and dunking update patch notes

Based on patch notes, the latest NBA 2K23 hotfix finally addresses the paint defense and dunk issues that have frustrated players for nearly two weeks.

The first of such complaints made the rounds in mid-January when users called for a patch to fix “broken” hands-up defense mechanics.

Shortly thereafter, troubles concerning an insider scoring nerf became the topic of discussion on the NBA 2K subreddit. Players assumed the error spawned from an update designed to sort out a uniform bug.

A dunking-related glitch entered the basketball sim around the same time, once more sparking speculation that recent patches had introduced new problems. Thankfully, the latest update tackles all of the above and more.

NBA 2K23 patch notes address paint defense, dunking fixes

As noted by Reddit user TheAliali375, an NBA 2K23 hotfix on January 31 promises changes that should improve “defensive contests and interior finishes.”

The patch notes were originally shared via the NBA 2K Discord. As fans had expected, the broken defense and dunking mechanics came as a product of an unspecified Season 4 “issue.”

To solve the problem, developers “lowered [the] impact of shorter players’ defense against taller players.” Users can also expect a “reduced frequency of missed dunks.”

Suffice it to say, NBA 2K23 players are ecstatic about the paint defense and dunking hotfix. One fan wrote, “Big win. Excited to not miss any more clear path dunks just because someone is closing out 10′ behind me.”

Some have expressed skepticism given past events, however. “Wonder what they broke now lol,” a fan joked in the Reddit thread. But should something else go awry, NBA 2K23 players won’t hesitate to report the issue online.