NBA 2K23 fans flame devs over “copy and paste” feature

NBA 2K23 brought back go-karts as a seasonal reward, and fans slammed the developers for rehashing content.

NBA 2K23 Season 4 started on January 13, featuring a new remote control drone and Galaxy Opal Zach Lavine. Players can use the drone to navigate The City and The G.O.A.T. Boat until finding a spot to land. Other seasonal rewards include a pilot helmet and science fiction-inspired armor.

Community members have been critical of seasonal content in previous titles. NBA 2K22 players slammed season 9 rewards for being a “slap in the face.” One of the rewards included a go-kart, allowing players to drive around The City.

Players initially viewed the go-kart as a disappointment, so you can only imagine the community reaction when Visual Concepts brought it back.

NBA 2K23 players slam go-kart addition

2K Games Galaxy Opal Zach Lavine is a level 40 reward in Season 4.

A disgruntled NBA 2K23 player took to Reddit and claimed, “proof, 2K making millions out of the game, and they don’t give a f**k about it. Copy and paste for the win.”

The go-kart is a level 20 reward in Season 4, and players argued it’s lazy to reuse rewards.

One player responded, “The rewards could be much better. They really need to get creative.”

Community members demand more creative rewards than just a quicker way to maneuver around The City. Season 3 shook up the meta by introducing Core Badge Patterns as a level 40 reward. The new feature makes it possible to equip Tier 2 and 3 Badges for free. The go-kart and drone are viewed as a step down by some segments of the player base.

A second player added: “They’d be like ‘no mistake here. You just got the retro version!'”

Season 4 just began, so players are still holding out hope the developers have some more surprises hidden up their sleeves.