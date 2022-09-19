How to get new shoes NBA 2K23 MyCareer: Adidas, Converse, Nike

Purchasing and equipping new shoes in NBA 2K23’s MyCareer mode is fairly simple. Here’s a guide that outlines the necessary steps.

NBA 2K23 has introduced a bevy of changes to the franchise’s long-running MyCareer mode. Not all of those changes have been well-received by fans, however.

For one, players continue to express frustration at some of the mandatory quests and activities, such as the highly disliked skateboarding mission.

Longtime fans have also taken umbrage with the incredibly low VC payouts for completing challenges and other tasks. But one thing, in particular, hasn’t changed much – the community’s love of in-game shoe shopping.

How to buy and equip new shoes in NBA 2K23

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, players need only to find their favorite shoe store in The City to get the ball rolling on grabbing new kicks – and there are plenty to choose from: Adidas, Nike, Converse, and Under Armour to name a few.

Once users locate a shoe shop of their choosing, they can go inside and open up the shop menu. Hitting the ‘On Court’ tab reveals shoes that players can wear in MyCareer and PRO-AM.

Meanwhile, options in the ‘Colorways’ tab applies to kicks the character can don in PRO-AM, NBA, and Park games. (Whatever color a player purchases is the color that will appear in all of the above game modes.)

After grabbing adding a pair of new shoes to the cart, NBA 2K23 players will need to use available VC to final their purchase.

With the shopping part done, leaving the store constitutes the only way to then equip the newly purchased kicks.

Hitting the PlayStation/Xbox equivalent of the ‘Start’ button marks the next step, followed by entering the ‘MyPlayer’ tab and selecting ‘Appearance’.

The ‘Clothes’ menu will open automatically, allowing players to equip their new shoes for The City, PRO-AM/Rec Center, On Court, and Suits. Opening either of these tabs leads to another menu where equipping/unequipping shoes should prove an easily accessible option.

Of course, some NBA 2K23 players may find it worthwhile to save their VC for building out their MyCareer stats. Despite this, looking good while on the road to the NBA Finals will undoubtedly be a priority for others.

NBA 2K23 is out now on PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox.