NBA 2K22 update 1.04 patch notes: Current gen glitch fixes & update size

New NBA 2K22 patch notes have just hit live servers. Here’s a look at everything players can expect and the update size for update 1.04.

2K22 has made a big splash since its release earlier this year, introducing some exciting new elements, while keeping true to the franchise.

Key among these changes were updates to the MyCareer mode on next-gen consoles, as well as the first time we’ve seen two different locales for MyPlayers to occupy in the city and the cruise ship.

2K22 patch notes: 1.04 current-gen update size

The file size for these patch notes are quite large, totaling 28GB on PS4 and 33GB on Xbox One.

The patch notes page has just been updated to include the official changes for current-gen console players.

Official 1.04 Patch Notes

Continued stability and performance improvements have been made to enhance the overall experience.

You now have the ability to obtain Skill Boosts directly from your in-game phone no matter where you are on the Cruise Ship.

Perfect Release SFX now have descriptive names to make equipping them a more simplified process.

Zoom adjustments to the Broadcast camera, based on community feedback.

Addressed an issue where the user would sometimes appear over the ocean when accepting an invite to the Cruise Ship.

Slightly increased the ball drop speed in MyTEAM.

2K22 patch notes release date

The patch notes are going live on October 5, with official confirmation coming from 2K Games

The notes, outlined above, target mainly things related to quality of life and the game running as smooth as possible for current-gen players.

The 2K community is hoping for big improvements to the game’s glitchiness, especially on current-gen consoles. Ideally, these notes will work to address some of those problems.