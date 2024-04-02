Sexyy Redd responds to claims that Drake is paid to promote her

Sexyy Red clapped back at podcaster Joe Budden after he claimed Drake is paid to promote her.

Sexyy Red and Drake have noticeably gotten closer. So close that he was present during her recent birth, as Sexyy Red, Drake, and SZA were together filming a music video for ‘Rich Baby Daddy.’

After the birth, Sexyy Red even took to X/Twitter to joke about putting Drake on “child support.”

As the two continue to grow close, podcaster Joe Budden raised the question of Drake being paid to promote Sexyy Red.

“Respectfully, it sound like a ***** that could rap at that level that gets paid off of everybody’s deal [who is] trying to rap,” Joe theorized on ‘The Joe Budden Podcast.’

As his co-hosts gasped, he continued, “Oh, so you think he [Drake] just likes being around Sexyy Red that much?”

Sexyy Red then clapped back at Joe on X/Twitter, “They so dumb.”

Sexyy Red also tweeted a clip of herself dancing with Drake while performing their song ‘Rich Baby Daddy.’ She included text that read, “Tell @JoeBudden dis what Drake like.”

Rap fans then took to social media to call Joe a “loser.” They also suggested that Joe “wishes” he had Sexyy Red to promote so that his rap career didn’t go under.