Megan Thee Stallion fires off at ex-boyfriend Pardi in viral Instagram live

In a viral Instagram live stream, Megan Thee Stallion fired back at her ex-boyfriend Pardi following a diss track and several interviews in which he spoke repeatedly about their breakup.

Rapper Pardi took aim at his ex with a song called “Thee Person.” It served as a response to Megan’s own “Cobra,” in which she accused him of cheating.

“Here you are, tryna drown me on purpose / You know the devil was a serpent,” he raps in the song. “For some streams and views, girl, I hope it was worth it.” Later, he calls her out by name.

Article continues after ad

Megan Thee Stallion went on Instagram live to set the record straight about her ex and address the diss track.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion performs in her ‘Cobra’ video

Megan Thee Stallion responds to Pardi’s media circus

In a now-viral Instagram live, Megan had some choice words for her ex-boyfriend Pardi.

“If this man is saying, ‘Well I didn’t cheat on her, I didn’t do that.’ Well, why the f*** is you responding to me?” she said.

“Do you know how many n****s y’all claimed I done f****ed? Why are you answering? Why are you trying to make that shoe fit?” she continued. “Was it you getting your d*** sucked in the same spot I was sleeping? If you saying it wasn’t you, why the hell is you dissing me?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Megan went on to say: “You just wanted to find a reason to bash me. It seems very strategic.”

Article continues after ad

“Should I not defend myself? Should I not come on here? I don’t have anything bad to say about my ex. I genuinely don’t,” she added.

In the candid video, Megan Thee Stallion also spoke about being shot and the subsequent trial, during which Tory Lanez was convicted. “I’m trying to move on from being shot the best I can,” she said. “I still wake up in the middle of the night crying.”

Article continues after ad

Megan then cleared Kelsey Harris’ name, saying she didn’t “shoot me.”

“But now you won’t get online and defend yourself, so that just proves my point. Either you took some money or your life is in danger.”

Article continues after ad

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.