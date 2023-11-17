Drake fans laugh at rapper for “emotional” Kanye & Pusha T disses on new EP

Wikimedia Commons, The Come Up Show

Drake is once again taking aim at Kanye West and Pusha T on his new EP, Scary Hours 3, and fans are having a good laugh.

Drake has had his fair share of rap beefs over the years. From Meek Mill to Megan Thee Stallion and even Kanye West, the rapper has come under fire countless times for the often exploitative nature of his lyrics.

Some rival relationships have gotten quite heated, with Drake firing off his own epic verses in retaliation to various claims, such as fathering an illegitimate child.

With a new EP, tacked onto his For All the Dogs album, Drake doesn’t hold back with a series of invectives that are poison to the touch.

Youtube: Drake Drake and J. Cole perform in “First Person Shooter” video

Drake’s latest disses have fans laughing

For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition features several songs with razor-sharp verses targeting Kanye West and Pusha T.

With “Red Button,” Drake calls out Kanye for being a snake. “Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated / Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’ / Realize that everything premeditated,” he raps.

Later, with “Wick Man,” Drake resurrects his beef with Pusha T, rapping, “Man, I remember —-s was joking ’bout some tick, tick / And now that rapper broke as f–k, that boy a statistic.”

These particular verses have fans feeling some type of way.

“Bro, drake is so emotional, he mentioned Kanye and pusha again, they stay on his mind,” wrote one fan.

Another fan admitted to loving Drake but pointed out how “Pusha gave that man a ginormous L. Responding 5 years later is not it.”

Double A praised the new record but added: “Stop letting this man live in your head rent free.”

“Yall reaching Pusha is not broke mans just visited the Rolex store and got some new drip lol,” wrote a fan.

Many others continued to urge Drake to just “take the L.”

With Scary Hours 3, Joe Budden also comes under fire with a pointed lyric in “Stories About My Brother.”

“Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition / Same story every time, they heckle in repetition,” Drake raps.