Drake fans laugh at rapper for “emotional” Kanye & Pusha T disses on new EP
Drake is once again taking aim at Kanye West and Pusha T on his new EP, Scary Hours 3, and fans are having a good laugh.
Drake has had his fair share of rap beefs over the years. From Meek Mill to Megan Thee Stallion and even Kanye West, the rapper has come under fire countless times for the often exploitative nature of his lyrics.
Some rival relationships have gotten quite heated, with Drake firing off his own epic verses in retaliation to various claims, such as fathering an illegitimate child.
With a new EP, tacked onto his For All the Dogs album, Drake doesn’t hold back with a series of invectives that are poison to the touch.
Drake’s latest disses have fans laughing
For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition features several songs with razor-sharp verses targeting Kanye West and Pusha T.
With “Red Button,” Drake calls out Kanye for being a snake. “Every time that Yeezy called a truce, he had my head inflated / Thinkin’ we gon’ finally peace it up and get to levitatin’ / Realize that everything premeditated,” he raps.
Later, with “Wick Man,” Drake resurrects his beef with Pusha T, rapping, “Man, I remember —-s was joking ’bout some tick, tick / And now that rapper broke as f–k, that boy a statistic.”
These particular verses have fans feeling some type of way.
“Bro, drake is so emotional, he mentioned Kanye and pusha again, they stay on his mind,” wrote one fan.
Another fan admitted to loving Drake but pointed out how “Pusha gave that man a ginormous L. Responding 5 years later is not it.”
smh he still trying it?— Jonathan Blinggaford (@johnnyblingg) November 17, 2023
Double A praised the new record but added: “Stop letting this man live in your head rent free.”
“Yall reaching Pusha is not broke mans just visited the Rolex store and got some new drip lol,” wrote a fan.
New Scary Hours is definitely better than For All the Mids, but Aubrey, stop letting this man live in your head rent free.— Double A (@mak3_yours3lf) November 17, 2023
Yall reaching Pusha is not broke mans just visited the Rolex store and got some new drip lol— Gage (@GAGEmusicx) November 17, 2023
Many others continued to urge Drake to just “take the L.”
Lol he still trying to redeem himself ? Take the L man. 😂— RickyrickMan (@ManRickyrick) November 17, 2023
I like how Pusha is giving Drake PTSD from The Story of Adidon. That man is living rent free in your head for the past 5 years all because you can't take the L. Move on.— Low End Marauders (@LowEndMarauders) November 17, 2023
Fam just take the L on this one. The raps were nice but you can’t win em all— LS Vision (@LouStreets) November 17, 2023
With Scary Hours 3, Joe Budden also comes under fire with a pointed lyric in “Stories About My Brother.”
“Imagine us getting our validation from an ex-musician searching for recognition / Same story every time, they heckle in repetition,” Drake raps.