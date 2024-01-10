Lil Nas X taps Taylor Swift, Kanye West impersonators for ‘J Christ’ video

Lil Nas X revealed a teaser for his new music video, ‘J Christ,’ featuring impersonators of stars like Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and Kanye West.

Lil Nas X is nothing if not consistently provocative. From giving Satan a lap dance in “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” to dancing nearly naked in “Industry Baby,” the rapper fearlessly pushes the boundaries.

Around the release of his new song “J Christ,” coming Friday (January 12), he has utilized biblical imagery in promotion, much to the frustration of Christians everywhere. The song samples what Lil Nas X touts as a full-on “gospel album,” which he previously teased with an unreleased demo.

With the accompanying video for “J Christ,” the performer has tapped impersonators for major pop stars and celebrity figures.

Twitter: Lil Nas X Mariah Carey and Ed Sheeran impersonators in the ‘J Christ’ video

Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, and more impersonators appear in Lil Nas X’s video

The music video teaser shows a line of superstars dressed all in white as they climb an equally pristine staircase to heaven. As the celebrities move by the camera, you’ll likely recognize plenty of faces.

Spotted in the clip are Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Barack Obama, Oprah, and Dolly Parton.

Unsurprisingly, fans are divided over the clip, with many calling him “cringe” for enlisting impersonators.

“You’re gonna back to being unknown once your hype stunt is all over,” wrote one Twitter/X user.

“U really need to stop this blasphemy against Christianity,” said another.

A separate individual echoed the sentiment, writing, “Stop tripping bro you are going to Hell, you are for the Devil.”

Others, however, shared their excitement.

“Iconic! The look a likes! Let’s get them talking EVEN MORE! Marketing genius!” wrote Jermone Trammel.

“Nah this ate! We will be seated!” proclaimed another.

“I’m a Christian, and I can’t wait for this music video! The name of the Lord will be lifted high,” said one user.

“J Christ” is Lil Nas X’s first ounce of new music since entering his “Christan Era” earlier this year. The singer previously hinted that the song would “expose the industry.” and that he would “need to watch my back for the next seven days.”

For more music news, keep it locked to Dexerto.