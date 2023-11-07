Jungkook fans compare him to Michael Jackson after choreography video

Jungkook released a choreography video for his song “Standing Next to You,” and fans compare him to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Jungkook is lighting the world on fire this week. His album Golden has fans in an absolute frenzy, particularly for a collaboration with the likes of Major Lazer.

Within the first 24 hours, Golden had moved more than 2 million copies. It’s yet unclear how many he’ll have sold when the first week is done, but it’s sure to be massive. Talk about icon status!

For the massive hit, “Standing Next to You,” Jungkook released an official music video for the song on November 3, 2023. It already has more than 23 million views on YouTube. The BTS member’s star couldn’t be brighter.

Youtube: HYBE Labels Jungkook performs in new choreography video.

Fans call Junghook the next coming of Michael Jackson

Fans went crazy (again) with the release of a choreography video for “Standing Next to You.” In the clip, Jungkook is seen twirling on the dancefloor, pulling off moves that demonstrate that he’s as skilled a dancer as he is a singer.

Notably, Jungkook performed the iconic crotch-grabbing, hip-thrusting routine Michael Jackson had become known for.

Fans immediately took to Twitter/X to proclaim him as JUNGKOOK JACKSON. Many took screengrabs of the performance or shared bite-sized clips.

“jungkook Jackson did it again u guys my soul nearly left my body,” wrote one fan.

Another chimed in, “Those moves. My JungKook Jackson. Im so proud of you JungKookie.”

One fan even went as far as cutting the performance together with footage of Michael Jackson.

Recently, Jungkook took over The Tonight Show with the same exact moves. Before his performance, he spoke about his album Golden and tried NYC pizza for the first time.