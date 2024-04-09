City Girls settle their spat after Yung Miami calls JT out for “sneak dissing”

Yung Miami and JT of City Girls had a heated online exchange but settled it sooner rather than later.

Rappers Yung Miami and JT started their group City Girls after being signed to Quality Control Music in 2017.

While they haven’t split up as a duo, Yung Miami and JT have recently worked separately on individual projects. JT released her 2024 single, ‘Sideways’ in February, while Yung Miami released ‘50/50’ the same month.

However, the City Girls went head-to-head in a heated online exchange on April 8 after JT felt Yung Miami didn’t stand up for her against GloRilla, who was rumored to have slapped JT at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

With dust unsettled, Yung Miami and JT took their beef to X/Twitter, where Yung Miami called JT out for “sneak dissing” her “for weeks.”

Yung Miami continued to say JT was wrong for having “resentment” after allowing the internet to make her think Yung Miami was “jealous” of her.

JT then made it known that she was “never” the problem in their friendship and that fans would see the truth about their dynamic soon.

Though the end of the City Girls seemed closer than fans would have liked after their public dispute, they made up just moments after spitting their fire.

“Jatavia I love you. I’m moving on!” Yung Miami tweeted.

JT followed with a heartfelt response, “I love you more. I actually love you the most!”

Once the City Girls ended their online argument, fans were happy to see them on better terms. “I’m proud of them,” wrote one fan. While another added, “That’s Queen sh*t.”