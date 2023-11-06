Chris Martin honors BTS’ Jin and fans are emotional

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin honored BTS member Jin during a Tokyo concert, and fans have some big feelings about it.

Coldplay currently crisscrosses the globe. Their Music of the Spheres Tour, which kicked off back in May, now finds the pop-rock group touring across Asia and Australia. They are set to tour through early 2024.

The band’s setlist includes all the usual hits, including “The Scientist,” “Viva la Vida,” and “Fix You,” a real showcase of their wide-ranging catalog.

On November 6, Coldplay launched the latest leg of their ongoing tour, hitting up Tokyo Dome to millions of adoring fans. They will perform there again on Tuesday (November 7).

Chris Martin makes fans cry with BTS tribute performance

During night one of Coldplay’s visit to Tokyo, Chris Martin took a moment to pay tribute to BTS member Jin, who is currently serving in the military. “We send love to our brothers in BTS because a lot of them right now are in the army,” he began.

“We love those guys. In honor of BTS, we are going to play a song that we gave to Jin,” he continued. “This is Jin’s song; this is called ‘The Astronaut,’ and we send this with love to everybody in any situation anywhere. This is particularly for Jin and the BTS boys.”

Martin then launched into an acoustic version of Jin’s “The Astronaut.”

“The Astronaut,” Jin’s solo debut single, was co-written with Coldplay, Kygo, and Moses Martin. It was released in October 2022 and has become a global smash, currently sitting at 278 million streams on Spotify.

The reaction to the tribute has been understandably emotional. “Crying!! This is so emotional for me,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

Another noted how moving the song is, “There is something about The Astronaut that I can’t listen to it without shedding a tear.”

A third chimed in, writing, “I’m crying…I’m so thankful for Chris. I miss Jin so much.”

Last winter, Jin entered Yeoncheon training and was selected as an assistant instructor for an army base in northern Gyeonggi. BTS, the most popular music group of all time, is reportedly set to reunite by 2025.