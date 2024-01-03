Jujutsu Kaisen fans obsessed with new NASA post

NASA shared a photo of Tokyo from outer space to mark the new year – and it was quickly flooded by Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 may be over, but the fanbase has yet to calm down. We’ll be waiting a while for the third season, but anime enthusiasts can’t stop talking about the series.

The animation quality and the events that happened in the second season made JJK even more popular. So, it’s not surprising to see fans still going crazy for the show.

Also, Jujutsu Kaisen is notable for its enormous reach across the world, with millions of viewers tuning in globally and never failing to miss any minor news related to Gege Akutami’s animanga.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans flood NASA photo of Tokyo

On January 1, 2024, NASA’s Johnson Space Center shared pictures of Tokyo that were captured from space during the night. The images were captioned: “Wishing you a new year that sparkles as bright as the city lights from space.”

As soon as the post from NASA surfaced online, several JJK fans wrote: “You Are My Special.”

For those unaware, ‘You Are My Special’ is the opening theme of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. And by mentioning that song in the comments, the fandom was hinting at the destruction that followed after Sukuna and Mahoraga’s fight.

In NASA’s image, we can see the entire Tokyo shining with lights, but a huge section was engulfed in darkness after the fierce battle in Jujutsu Kaisen S2.

It’s worth mentioning that the Tokyo that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 featured looked the same as the real pictures by NASA – thanks to the animators of MAPPA who worked their sweat out to give us such a masterpiece. However, the beauty of Tokyo was seen getting demolished in Mahoraga Vs. Sukuna. Not only the beauty of the heart of Tokyo but also several innocent people were killed during the battle.

