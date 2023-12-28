BTS’ Jin reportedly dropping solo album in 2024 and fans are freaking out

BTS’ Jin will reportedly drop his solo debut album in 2024, and fans took to Twitter/X to express their excitement.

BTS might be on hiatus until 2025, but that doesn’t mean its members aren’t continuing to release new music. Currently serving in military service, Jin is expected to return in June 2024, stoking flames that new music is on the horizon.

According to several reports, Korean media company Daishin Securities alleged that Jin will most certainly release his debut solo album in 2024. There are no further details at this time.

Article continues after ad

It should also be noted that the band’s label BigHit has neither released a statement nor confirmed any rumors. But that hasn’t stopped fan speculation from running wild online.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: jin BTS’ Jin posing on Instagram

BTS fans are losing their minds over Jin’s potential solo debut

Under a now-viral post on Twitter/X, BTS fans have rallied around the news and expressed their excitement. “Daddy’s bringing the good music next year that’s right,” wrote one fan.

“His solo work will surely bring a new dimension to his artistic expression and add to the diverse talents within the BTS group,” said another.

Article continues after ad

A third chimed in, “Jin is arguably the most popular one from BTS.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fans are in such a frenzy they trended “Jin is Coming” for hours. “It is going to be a timeless masterpiece just like his other songs and his single album,” wrote a fan.

Article continues after ad

Another expressed their despair in the wait, writing, “The only thing keeping me sane is the fact that jin is coming back in 6 months.”

A user added, “Jin is coming to end everyone.”

Article continues after ad

In December 2023, Jin reunited with his bandmates when its remaining members (Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V) started military training and participated in an entrance ceremony. Jin previously entered the service at the end of 2022.

If the album reports are to be believed, it looks like 2024 is going to be a big year for BTS fans.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.