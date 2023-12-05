BTS’ Jungkook shocks fans with shaved head in viral video

Jungkook appeared with a shaved head in a now-viral clip, and fans are losing their minds.

BTS member Jungkook has had quite the banner year, musically speaking. He released a top-selling debut solo album and scored a hit song with “Seven,” alongside Latto.

Jungkook’s success underscores the popularity of K-pop and positions the singer as the next great breakout in pop music.

As the year winds down, Jungkook sets aside his music career and readies to enlist in the South Korean military. After much speculation, BigHit Music (the band’s record label) confirmed reports that Jungkook and fellow band members V, Jimin, and RM would soon be heading off for required duties.

Twitter: Dreamjeons Jungkook shows off his shaved head in viral clip

Jungkook shaved his head, and fans are losing it

Junghook shaved his head and appeared in a now-viral clip ahead of military training. While the camera remains static, the singer can be seen whisking by the camera, but it’s clear his head is at least partially shaved.

“I’m screaming Jungkook just ran so fast with his shaved head,” captioned a fan, attaching the video.

Fans immediately went into a frenzy, taking to Twitter/X to express their surprise, shock, and sadness. Many shared simple crying emojis, while others attempted to work through their feelings.

“Don’t worry you still look handsome,” wrote a fan.

“AND IF YOU KNOW JUNGKOOK YOU KNOW THAT HE DID THIS ON PURPOSE TO MAKE US LAUGH,” a fan screamed into their keyboard.

“I just can’t stop laughing, they just ended the live we’re supposed be crying but i’m literally wheezing,” admitted another fan.

User Holybaam quipped, writing, “Idk where to focus my attention, tae’s cutie fighting, jimin’s laughing, or jungkook ninjaing.”

“He takes the win for best idol hair shave reveal,” wrote Sarah Dillinger

Jungkook is known for shaking up his hairstyle. He’s previously died his hair dirty blonde and bright pink, as well as cut his hair. In August 2023, he appeared in a TikTok video with a much shorter ‘do than what fans had been used to. Fans were mostly torn over the new look, with many missing his longer locks.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.