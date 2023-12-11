Jungkook says goodbye to fans in virtual Charlie Puth TikTok concert performance

In his farewell performance, Jungkook popped up during Charlie Puth’s set at TikTok In the Mix to perform “Left and Right.”

Jungkook is among the remaining BTS members to enter military training. Reportedly, he enlisted officially on December 12, along with Jimin.

The singer’s year winds down after an explosive release. His album Golden broke records, and Jungkook even drew comparisons to Michael Jackson. 2023 has unequivocally been his breakout year.

However, his music career hits pause. Once in the military, Jungkook will serve for 18 months. During that time, he’ll be in full service to the South Korean government and won’t have contact with his fans. Before he heads off to training, he appeared for the final time in concert.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Twitter: btschartsdailyc Jungkook appears in his last TikTok live

Jungkook bids farewell to fans in final performance before military training

During TikTok in the Mix on December 10, Jungkook appeared virtually through Charlie Puth’s TikTok live. The singer can be seen sitting in a swivel chair, as he ripped into lyrics from Puth’s song “Left and Right.” His image was projected on a giant digital screen.

Unsurprisingly, the performance turned out to be quite the treat. “You did things to me that I just can’t forget (now all I think about) / Are the nights we were tangled up in your bed,” sang Jungkook over a sticky backbeat.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On December 11, Puth took to Twitter/X to thank Jungkook. “I want to thank Jung Kook for joining us on stage virtually last night,” he wrote. “It is a very full circle moment – from discovering his WDTA cover, to performing together in 2018 for the first time, and he wanted his final performance was with me!”

Article continues after ad

“I feel very lucky and I can’t wait to perform with him again when he is back,” he added. “Thank you to BTS and the BTS army for all the love and support always. I will see you soon JK.”

Article continues after ad

Jungkook also went live on his own TikTok to say goodbye to fans on December 11. “Bye-bye, love you guys,” he said, clearly emotional. As his last appearance online, fans were understandably upset, posting things like “this last live hits different,” wrote one fan.

BTS is reportedly slated to reunite by 2025.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.