MultiVersus 1.01 update patch notes: Morty release, Finn buffs, Iron Giant nerfs, more

The new MutliVersus 1.01 update is coming in hot on August 23, bringing some quality-of-life balance updates alongside Morty’s long-awaited release in the brawler. Before it arrives, we’ve already got the full patch notes to get you ahead of the curve. Here’s all there is to know.

In light of the long list of changes having launched with MultiVersus Season 1, the upcoming MultiVersus 1.01 patch is definitely on the smaller end of the spectrum. While the latest update marks the arrival of Morty, the accompanying balance pass is more minor in comparison.

From nerfs impacting the likes of Iron Giant and Velma to hefty buffs for Arya and Finn, there’s plenty to keep on top of. So be sure to brush up with the full MultiVersus 1.01 update patch notes below.

Full MultiVersus 1.01 patch notes

General

Morty will be arriving tomorrow! 08/23! He will be our first Plumbus-wielding character!

This patch is entirely server-side so all updates are Online Only and will not be reflected in local/lab play until the next patch.

General Perks

Ice To Beat You! – Projectiles will only apply Ice debuff to fighters that are not already debuffed by Ice.

I’ll Take That – Unstacked cooldown refund decreased from 0.5 seconds to 0.25 seconds Stacked cooldown refund decreased from 1 second to 0.5 seconds



Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where ability cooldowns may not trigger when projectiles are spawned close to terrain

Characters Legend: + = Buff – = Nerf ~ = ChangeNote: Attacks callouts reference default controls.

Arya

+ Assassin Passive : Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5% . We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch

:

Finn Since we removed some power from the Backpack on Finn, we’re pushing some additional power into the rest of Finn’s attacks to give him more kill options.

+ Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased base damage from 5 to 6 This base damage is increased by holding and charging the attack

+ Air/Ground Down Special (BMO Chop) Increased Damage from 18 to 20 Increased Knockback Scaling from 18 to 20

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Garnet Garnet buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Harley

+ Assassin Passive: Reduced extra damage taken from 14% to 5%. We’re evaluating if this passive should be removed entirely. We want to take a step towards that while trying to not to go too far too fast. We don’t want to create an assassin dominated meta. Movelist Description of this change will not be updated until the next patch



Iron Giant Iron giant is currently dominating with abnormally high win rates at every skill level. Iron Giant’s Neutral Special with stacked cooldown reduction and Velma are causing too few windows for opponents to counterplay. Updates to Iron Giant, global updates to perks, and Velma updates should help provide more windows of opportunity for opponents against Iron Giant.

– Air/Ground Neutral Special: Increased cooldown from 23s to 25s

– Air Up Attack: Hit boxes shrank to more accurate fit the attack visuals

– Air/Ground Up Special: Reduced damage by 1 and base knockback on final hit of spin

+ Air/Ground Down Special: Allow cancel out of Cannonball if it hits an enemy



Superman

~ Fixed a bug that would allow Superman to grapple enemies that wall bounce even if his hitboxes did not connect.

Taz Taz buffs are incoming in the next patch!

Velma