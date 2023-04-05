MultiVersus datamine reveals Powerpuff Girls for 2024 relaunch

According to a datamine, The Powerpuff Girls will join the MultiVersus roster sometime after the game relaunches in 2024.

Player First Games and WB launched MultiVersus’ Open Beta in July 2022. Since then, the title’s received a number of content updates but such support has come to an end.

The developer will shut down MultiVersus’ beta this summer on June 25, though the crossover fighter has already been removed from digital storefronts on consoles and PC.

This doesn’t mark the end of the road for the WB-branded fighting game, however. On the contrary, Player First Games plans to launch the title in full sometime in 2024. And new information suggests players will want to keep an eye out for what the studio has in store next.

The Powerpuff Girls could join MultiVersus next year

Trusted dataminer and leaker AusilMV claims that a new string for a MultiVersus update was recently added – Powerpuff Girls.

According to the leaker, Bubbles, Buttercup, and Blossom could join the roster after the fighter relaunches next year.

It’s not clear if their supposed release will directly coincide with the final rollout, however. As such, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for a Powerpuff Girls update on day one.

Player First Games and WB have yet to specify future content plans for MultiVersus; thus, all of the above should be taken with a grain of salt for the time being.

The roster of playable MultiVersus characters boasts nearly two dozen fighters, including everyone from Batman and Bugs Bunny to Steven Universe and Velma.

The Powerpuff Girls would make for a great addition to the cast, then, especially if the trio of superpowered sisters is properly balanced.