MultiVersus patch 1.05 notes: Black Adam release, new mode, Silly Queue, more

MuliVersus has received another major update, this time bringing Black Adam to the roster along with a new mode and queue option. Here’s everything fans need to know.

Fans may be surprised to see another MultiVersus patch already, considering update 1.04 arrived a little over two weeks ago on October 12, 2022.

Now, this next update is set to introduce DC’s Black Adam to the game’s roster, alongside the new Arcade Alpha mode among other additions.

So before fans jump into patch 1.05 releases on October 31, 2022, you can find everything you need to know in the full MultiVersus 1.05 patch notes below.

MultiVersus full 1.05 patch notes

Naturally, the biggest addition in the 1.05 patch is the new character, Black Adam from DC. Many will likely know Black Adam as the supervillain turned anti-hero to Shazam. However, modern superheroes fans will likely recognize him thanks to the 2022 Black Adam film starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

In MultiVersus, Black Adam will be a part of the Bruiser class alongside characters like Batman, Shaggy, and Taz. Black Adam’s character gimmick adds elemental shock damage to all of his attacks.

As for abilities, Black Adam has Lighting Surge, which will “unleash electric power to SHOCK enemies and ELECTRIFY allies.”

Next, there’s Aton’s Havoc, which allows Black Adam to grab and shock enemies with a jumping beam of lightning. Finally, there’s Heru’s Flight, which lets Black Adam briefly gain the ability to fly in any direction.

Alongside Black Adam comes the addition of Classic Arcade Mode Alpha, which lets players fight through a gauntlet of different character variants. Additionally, Silly Queue will be added to the game, which is meant to serve as a more casual game mode going forward.

Players interested in the full patch notes can find them down below:

New Character: Black Adam!

Black Joins the cast creating a new Hierarchy of Power!

Black Adam Comic Classic (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium). This skin grants additional candy during the Halloween event.

Arcade Alpha!

Introducing Classic Arcade Mode Alpha!

Grab a friend and select from 3 difficulties (Easy, Medium, and Hard) and fight your way through variants of your favorite iconic characters!

Completing a run will yield you a star on the character select screen corresponding to the highest difficulty completed.

* Easy: Bronze

* Medium: Silver

* Hard: Gold

1v1 and 2v2 each have their own star set, so try your best to collect them all!

Medium and Hard mode feature 3 challenging “Boss” fights, one of which is your Nemesis Rival. Try your best to take them down!

This is just the start for Arcade mode and we will be adding more fun and features to Arcade Mode in the near future, and we are looking forward to any feedback you all might have.

Silly Queue!

Take a break from getting competitive and enjoy some pure unbridled chaos!

The Silly Queue will be our home for new casual game modes going forward. To start, we will be including 3 modifiers on 2v2.

Growth Spurt is the BIG new addition and has fighters grow in size dramatically as they deal damage. Rack up some damage and take part in giant monster battles!

Item spawns and a shrinking blast box for the final point will also be included.

Stay tuned for new modifiers in the future!

Battlepass extended to level 53!

There’s some new earnable rewards for the Premium and Free tiers of the Battlepass!

Maps

Scooby Mansion (No Roof Version)

A new variation on the Scooby Mansion Map has entered into the different Queues! This version removes the roof! Try it out!

Space Jam (Experimental)

Space Jam is available to play in Custom or the Lab.

We are still evaluating updates to the map to make it feel fair for inclusion in our 2v2 and 1v1 queues. Feedback welcome!

Sky Arena has another music track!

The music track will randomly come up when playing the map!

General

Attack Decay

Level 1 of Attack Decay increased to 80% reduction of stun up from 60%

Level 2 of Attack Decay increased to 90% reduction of stun up from 70%

Level 3 of Attack Decay increased to 95% reduction of stun up from 80%

Level 4 of Attack Decay increased to 97.5% reduction of stun up from 90%

Adjusted item spawn likelihoods so more zany items will appear more often.

Added anvil item to item pool.

Remove the spike and aerial moves section of the intro tutorial.

Cosmetics

Ultra-Warrior Shaggy (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)

Bugs Bunny Tune Squad: (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)

Taz Tune Squad: (Unlockable with: 800 Gleamium)

BMO Announcer Pack (Unlockable 600 with Gleamium)

Black Adam Legendary Profile Icon: (Unlockable 35,000 Gold)

Character Updates

Arya

Ground/Air Up Special Moved hit frames back 1 frame. Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames.

Ground/Air Side Special Dagger Hitting Ally or enemy now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50% Betrayal Signature Perk – dagger hitting ally now returns 25% of cooldown down from 50% Branching to Side Special (Dagger throw) on hit moved back 6 frames. Dash to dagger from minimum travel time increased to 0.275 seconds from 0.23 seconds.



Bug fix

Fixed bug where if an enemy died with the knife in them, it would remain in them when they respawned.

Batman

Air Down Attack 3 frames of endlag added



Bugs Bunny

Ground Side Attack Increased base knockback to 800 from 600 for the first 2 hits. Added 0.5 knockback scaling from 0 on first 2 hits.

Air Down Attack Pushed knockback angle to be more horizontal.



Finn

Ground/Air Neutral Special Attack Removed errant hitbox on Finns body.

Air/Ground Neutral Special (High-Five): 4 frames of endlag added High-Five had nearly instant recovery previously. This change should give it a small window to be punished.

Air Neutral Attack Increased whiff lag (whiff recovery) by 5 frames.



Garnet

Ground Side Attack Added early cancel on hit for side to up attack combo. Increased side to down combo attack damage to 7 from 6 and knockback scaling to 15 from 12.

Ground/Air Neutral Special Speed of stacking sing buff increased to 0.5 seconds from 0.75 seconds. Duration of sing buff stack increased to 5 seconds from 3.5 seconds.



Gizmo

Air Down Attack Increased hitbox size to better match visuals.



Iron Giant

Removed experimental tag

Air Down Attack Branching into Side Ground Special (Grab) from landing delayed.

Side Ground Special Active hit frames startup delayed by 2 frames.



These changes were done to prevent an infinite grab combo.

Jake

Air Down Attack Start up active frames starts 1 frame later. Increased recovery by 3 frames after the third hit.



LeBron

Ground Down Attack Attack now breaks armor when basketball is equipped.



Morty

Ground Side Attack Reduced hit pause to 0.175 seconds from 0.3 seconds when Hammer Perk is equipped.

Ground Side Attack Tweaks to make combo hit 2 more likely to connect.

Air Down Attack Adjusted knockback angle to be more horizontal. Increased recovery by 1 frame.

General Fixed a bug that was preventing equipped stickers from playing.



Rick

Removed experimental tag.

General Fixed bug where held items would appear on the wrong hand.

Ground Neutral Special Fixed bug where you could infinitely summon meeseeks.

Ground/Air Side Special: Fixed bug where enemies could dodge out of the portal and not be hit stunned.



Reindog

Ground Up Special Fixed a bug where the crystal would not be visible if it exited the arena.

Air/Ground Neutral Special Pulling ally while they are in the grace area of the Blastzone no longer rings out the ally

Ground/Air Down Special Set the max size of Reindogs fireball to be 7 times its initial size

Ground/Air Down Special Reduced on cooldown fireball lifetime to 0.5 seconds from 1 second.

Ground/Air Down Special On cooldown fireball no longer spawns a firewall Spamming fireball even when it was on cooldown was always the right answer. These nerfs to the cooldown version of the fireball are designed to give it more of a consequence.

Ground Side Attack Combo attack 1 knockback direction pushed up more

Air Down Attack Knockback angle increased to be more horizontal

Air Side Special Increased endlag (recovery) by 4 frames

Air Side Special Moved back land canceling by 4 frames

Air Side Special Increased hitbox size by 50%.



Shaggy

Ground/Air Down Special Using Raged Sandwich removes rage buff

Air Down Attack On Hit, Dodge and Jump branch pushed 4 frames later



Stripe

Air/Ground Neutral Special Stripes gun reload will now take 14 seconds but will reload all 3 shots. Any shot will reset the reload time to 14 seconds

Air Forward Attack 5 frames of whiff recovery added to Forward Air

Air Forward Attack Hitboxes on Forward Air will now not hit behind him

General Leap perk reduced speed given from 50% to 35% and duration reduced from 3 seconds to 1.5 seconds

General Updated Stripes move list to represent his gameplay.



Superman

General Defense Meter Return per tick reduced to 5s from 6s

Air Side Special Preventing falling after a successful throw

Air Up Special Increased base knockback on down throw to 525 from 425. On low damage the down throw didnt clear the opponent enough



Taz

General Fixed bug where Taz would not be able to eat projectiles after being knocked out.

General Fixed bug where chicken legs would spawn in the middle of the arena

General Taz default taunt will now play sticker emotes.

General Fixed bug where Taz could walk with an eaten enemy if he got hit right when he ate a fighter.



Tom And Jerry

Ground/Air Up Special Fix for Jerry rocket functionality. It will now properly apply projectile perks to the first enemy fighter hit.

Ground/Air Up Special Increased cork ammo from 2 to 3



Wonder Woman