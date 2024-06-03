GamingMultiversus

How to unlock all characters in MultiVersus

Melvin Mathew
The cast of MultiVersus release date trailerWarner Bros.

MultiVersus has a vast roster of characters with different requirements to unlock each character. Here’s how you can unlock each of them.

As of writing, MultiVersus has a total of 26 characters to choose from. With the release of Season 1, MultiVersus saw various additions to the game such as the parry mechanic and various new characters.

As the game progresses, more characters will be plucked from various Warner Bros. IPs to be added to the game. If you’re looking to unlock these characters, the best way is through Fighter Currency or Gleamium.

Here are all the free MultiVersus characters and how you can unlock them.

All MultiVersus characters and how to unlock them

Each character in MultiVersus has a different variant to choose from which can be described as another skin for the character.

The majority of the base characters require 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency to unlock them while the variants may range from 500 to 2,000 Gleamium.

Character Cost

Joker		Purchase with 3,000 Fighter Currency or 1,000 Gleamium.

Joker (The Batman Who Laughs)		Purchase with 100,000 Prestige Points.

Joker (The Killing Joke)		Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium.

Joker (The Dark Prince Charming)		Purchase with 800 Gleamium.

Joker (Clown Squad )		Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Joker (Tooniverse)		Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Jason Voorhees		Included with Season 1 Premium Battle Pass for 950 Gleamium.
Jason Voorhees (Tooniverse)Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Banana Guard		Log in daily for two days in a row.
Banana Guard (Tooniverse)Purchase with 500 Gleamium.
Lady Banana GuardLog in daily for seven days in a row.

Marvin the Martian		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Commander X2 MarvinPurchase with 800 Gleamium
Galactic Romance MarvinPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tune Squad ’96 MarvinPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tune Squad MarvinPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
GizmoPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Merry Mogwai GizmoPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Combat Gizmo Purchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse GizmoPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Black Adam		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Black Adam (The Man in Black)Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
Comic Classic Black AdamPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Heart of Kahndaq Black AdamPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
StripePurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Combat StripePurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse StripePurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Rick		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
SEAL Time RickPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
MortyPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Evil MortyPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
President MortyPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
LebronPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Lebron (I’m Freakin’ Robin)Purchase with 800 Gleamium.
Sheriff LeBronPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse LeBron JamePurchase with 500 Gleamium.

The Iron Giant		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Frankenstein Iron GiantPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Beach GiantPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse Iron Giant Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Taz		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Tune Squad ’96 TazPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tune Squad TazPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Beachcomber Taz Purchase with 800 Gleamium.
 Tooniverse TazPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
VelmaPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Witch VelmaPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium
Luau VelmaPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium
Astronaut VelmaPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Ugly Sweater VelmaPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
ValentiNeon VelmaPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse Velma Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Arya Stark		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Ugly Sweater AryaPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse AryaPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
BatmanPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Samurai Bat ManPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
The Animated Series BatmanPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
Knight to Remember BatmanPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Ugly Sweater BatmanPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Gotham Guardian BatmanPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse BatmanPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Bugs Bunny		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Brunhilde BugsPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Hollywood BugsPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Maestro BugsPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
This Is It Bugs BunnyPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tune Squad ’96 BugsPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tune Squad BugsPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse Bugs BunnyPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Finn the Human		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
FernPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
Ugly Sweater FinnPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Pajama FinnPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse FinnPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
GarnetPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Reunited GarnetPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
First Fusion GarnetPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Flashback GarnetPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
True Kinda Love GarnetPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Clown Squad GarnetPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse GarnetPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Harley Quinn		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Beach BASH Harley QuinnPurchase with 75,000 Prestige Points.
Mad Love Harley QuinnPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Love Rave Harley QuinnPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Task Force X Harley QuinnPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Clown Squad Harley QuinnPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse Harley QuinnPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Jake the Dog		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
CakePurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
Calico CakePurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Jake the StarchildPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Ugly Sweater JakePurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse JakePurchase with 500 Gleamium.
ReindogPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Battle ReindogPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Golden ReindogPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Mummy ReindogPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Tea Time ReindogPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Chef ReindogPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Guardian ReindogPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Holiday ReindogPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse ReindogPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
ShaggyAutomatically unlocked after booting up the game.
Uncle ShagworthyPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
Dimension of Love ShaggyPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Kung Food ShaggyPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Showdown ShaggyPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Ultra Warriors ShaggyPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Tooniverse ShaggyPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Steven Universe		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Tiger MillionairePurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Coach StevenPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
SupermanPurchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Black Lantern SupermanPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
One Million SupermanPurchase with 1,500 Gleamium.
Lovestruck SupermanPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Ugly Sweater SupermanPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Gotham Guardian SupermanPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse SupermanPurchase with 500 Gleamium.

Tom and Jerry		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Baker Street Tom & JerryPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Vampire Tom & JerryPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Detectives Tom & JerryPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Pirates Tom & JerryPurchase with 500 Gleamium.
Tooniverse Tom & Jerry Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Wonder Woman		Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency.
Black Lantern Wonder WomanPurchase with 2,000 Gleamium.
Aphrodite’s Blessing Wonder WomanPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Bloodlines Wonder WomanPurchase with 800 Gleamium.
Agent Smith (Matrix)Complete the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! event.

How to earn Fighter Currency, Gleamium and Prestige Points?

MultiVersus currenciesWarner bros
MultiVersus has four distinct in-game currencies.

There are a total of four currencies in MultiVersus. However, to unlock characters you will mainly require Gleamium and Fighter Currency except for Joker and Harley Quinn requiring Prestige.

  • Fighter Currency: Earning Fighter Currency is fairly easy as you can earn it by simply playing the game. The best way to earn Fighter Currency fast is by leveling up characters or through Rift Rewards.
  • Gleamium: Gleamium is the premium currency of MultiVersus which can only be purchased through real money. The cheapest package offers 450 Gleamium for $5 while the most expensive package offers 6,000 Gleamium for $50.
  • Prestige Points: The only two characters that require Prestige Points to unlock are Joker (The Batman Who Laughs variant) and Beach BASH Harley Quinn. The fastest way to unlock Prestige Points is by unlocking cosmetic items. The rarer the item, the more Prestige Points you will acquire.

That’s all there is to know about unlocking each character in MultiVersus. Check out our guide on the best perks for your character to get an edge in the battle. You can also check out the special Twitch drops that WB brings to celebrate the launch of MultiVersus.

