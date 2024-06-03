How to unlock all characters in MultiVersus

MultiVersus has a vast roster of characters with different requirements to unlock each character. Here’s how you can unlock each of them.

As of writing, MultiVersus has a total of 26 characters to choose from. With the release of Season 1, MultiVersus saw various additions to the game such as the parry mechanic and various new characters.

As the game progresses, more characters will be plucked from various Warner Bros. IPs to be added to the game. If you’re looking to unlock these characters, the best way is through Fighter Currency or Gleamium.

Here are all the free MultiVersus characters and how you can unlock them.

All MultiVersus characters and how to unlock them

Each character in MultiVersus has a different variant to choose from which can be described as another skin for the character.

The majority of the base characters require 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency to unlock them while the variants may range from 500 to 2,000 Gleamium.

Character Cost

Joker Purchase with 3,000 Fighter Currency or 1,000 Gleamium.

Joker (The Batman Who Laughs) Purchase with 100,000 Prestige Points.

Joker (The Killing Joke) Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium.

Joker (The Dark Prince Charming) Purchase with 800 Gleamium.

Joker (Clown Squad ) Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Joker (Tooniverse) Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Jason Voorhees Included with Season 1 Premium Battle Pass for 950 Gleamium. Jason Voorhees (Tooniverse) Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Banana Guard Log in daily for two days in a row. Banana Guard (Tooniverse) Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Lady Banana Guard Log in daily for seven days in a row.

Marvin the Martian Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Commander X2 Marvin Purchase with 800 Gleamium Galactic Romance Marvin Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tune Squad ’96 Marvin Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tune Squad Marvin Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Gizmo Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Merry Mogwai Gizmo Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Combat Gizmo Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Gizmo Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Black Adam Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Black Adam (The Man in Black) Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. Comic Classic Black Adam Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Heart of Kahndaq Black Adam Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Stripe Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Combat Stripe Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Stripe Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Rick Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. SEAL Time Rick Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Morty Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Evil Morty Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. President Morty Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Lebron Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Lebron (I’m Freakin’ Robin) Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Sheriff LeBron Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse LeBron Jame Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

The Iron Giant Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Frankenstein Iron Giant Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Beach Giant Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Iron Giant Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Taz Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Tune Squad ’96 Taz Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tune Squad Taz Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Beachcomber Taz Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Taz Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Velma Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Witch Velma Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium Luau Velma Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium Astronaut Velma Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Ugly Sweater Velma Purchase with 800 Gleamium. ValentiNeon Velma Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Velma Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Arya Stark Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Ugly Sweater Arya Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Arya Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Batman Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Samurai Bat Man Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. The Animated Series Batman Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. Knight to Remember Batman Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Ugly Sweater Batman Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Gotham Guardian Batman Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Batman Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Bugs Bunny Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Brunhilde Bugs Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Hollywood Bugs Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Maestro Bugs Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. This Is It Bugs Bunny Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tune Squad ’96 Bugs Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tune Squad Bugs Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Bugs Bunny Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Finn the Human Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Fern Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. Ugly Sweater Finn Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Pajama Finn Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Finn Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Garnet Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Reunited Garnet Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. First Fusion Garnet Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Flashback Garnet Purchase with 800 Gleamium. True Kinda Love Garnet Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Clown Squad Garnet Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Garnet Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Harley Quinn Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Beach BASH Harley Quinn Purchase with 75,000 Prestige Points. Mad Love Harley Quinn Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Love Rave Harley Quinn Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Task Force X Harley Quinn Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Clown Squad Harley Quinn Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Harley Quinn Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Jake the Dog Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Cake Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. Calico Cake Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Jake the Starchild Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Ugly Sweater Jake Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Jake Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Reindog Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Battle Reindog Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Golden Reindog Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Mummy Reindog Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Tea Time Reindog Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Chef Reindog Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Guardian Reindog Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Holiday Reindog Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Reindog Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Shaggy Automatically unlocked after booting up the game. Uncle Shagworthy Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. Dimension of Love Shaggy Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Kung Food Shaggy Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Showdown Shaggy Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Ultra Warriors Shaggy Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Tooniverse Shaggy Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Steven Universe Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Tiger Millionaire Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Coach Steven Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Superman Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Black Lantern Superman Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. One Million Superman Purchase with 1,500 Gleamium. Lovestruck Superman Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Ugly Sweater Superman Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Gotham Guardian Superman Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Superman Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Tom and Jerry Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Baker Street Tom & Jerry Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Vampire Tom & Jerry Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Detectives Tom & Jerry Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Pirates Tom & Jerry Purchase with 500 Gleamium. Tooniverse Tom & Jerry Purchase with 500 Gleamium.

Wonder Woman Purchase with 1,000 Gleamium or 3,000 Fighter Currency. Black Lantern Wonder Woman Purchase with 2,000 Gleamium. Aphrodite’s Blessing Wonder Woman Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Bloodlines Wonder Woman Purchase with 800 Gleamium. Agent Smith (Matrix) Complete the Beat Rifts, Get Agent Smith Free! event.

How to earn Fighter Currency, Gleamium and Prestige Points?

Warner bros MultiVersus has four distinct in-game currencies.

There are a total of four currencies in MultiVersus. However, to unlock characters you will mainly require Gleamium and Fighter Currency except for Joker and Harley Quinn requiring Prestige.

Fighter Currency: Earning Fighter Currency is fairly easy as you can earn it by simply playing the game. The best way to earn Fighter Currency fast is by leveling up characters or through Rift Rewards.

Earning Fighter Currency is fairly easy as you can earn it by simply playing the game. The best way to earn Fighter Currency fast is by leveling up characters or through Rift Rewards. Gleamium: Gleamium is the premium currency of MultiVersus which can only be purchased through real money. The cheapest package offers 450 Gleamium for $5 while the most expensive package offers 6,000 Gleamium for $50 .

Gleamium is the premium currency of MultiVersus which can only be purchased through real money. The cheapest package offers while the most expensive package offers . Prestige Points: The only two characters that require Prestige Points to unlock are Joker (The Batman Who Laughs variant) and Beach BASH Harley Quinn. The fastest way to unlock Prestige Points is by unlocking cosmetic items. The rarer the item, the more Prestige Points you will acquire.

That’s all there is to know about unlocking each character in MultiVersus. Check out our guide on the best perks for your character to get an edge in the battle. You can also check out the special Twitch drops that WB brings to celebrate the launch of MultiVersus.