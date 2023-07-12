Mortal Kombat 1 fans would love Kratos DLC but only on one condition

Mortal Kombat 1 fans agree that Kratos would be a great guest character, but many only want him to appear on one condition.

The God of War himself, Kratos, is no stranger to the world of Mortal Kombat. In the franchise’s 2011 release, Mortal Kombat 9, he appeared as a guest fighter alongside the likes of Freddy Krueger.

Kratos has since featured in a few other noteworthy games, including Shovel Knight and Fortnite. But Mortal Kombat still seems the best fit for the once overly-angry demigod.

And with the ongoing talk about which characters from pop culture will become MK1 DLC, the PlayStation icon has once again entered the discussion.

Mortal Kombat 1 fans have their fingers crossed for Kratos DLC

A prospective MK1 player posed the following question to the game’s Reddit community – “He was already in 9, but would ANYBODY be against him taking up a guest spot in 1?”

Unsurprisingly, most seem in favor of idea, especially when taking God of War’s soft-reboot into consideration. The possiblities seem endless with respect to Leviathan Axe and Blades of Chaos attacks. And, as one person noted, “Hear me out: Atreus as a guest Kameo character.”

While this all sounds well and good, Mortal Kombat faithful are wary of Kratos potentially being locked to PlayStation hardware.

WB Games, Sony Kratos in Mortal Kombat 9

One user replied, “As long as he isn’t console exclusive.” Others shared a similar sentiment: “Give me him and Doomslayer, but [no] console exclusives…”

“There are a lot of people who never got to play him in 9. So if he isn’t console exclusive, then it would be fine,” someone else reasoned in the Reddit thread.

Naturally, the console exclusivity issue would constitute the biggest hurdle. But Fortnite Kratos appears in all versions of the popular Epic Games title – even on Xbox.

If Kratos were to revisit the Netherrealm in Mortal Kombat 1, here’s to hoping Sony would have no problem sharing the love once more.