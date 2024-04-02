Monster Hunter Now needs to nerf “impossible” Diablos fight say fans

Monster Hunter Now players are calling for a nerf to one tricky boss, with many wondering why it has so many tough mechanics tied to the battle.

It’s no secret that Monster Hunter Now is a tricky game. It requires an intense understanding of battle techniques, monster weaknesses, and how to get hold of the game’s best weapons. If you don’t have all of that knowledge, certain fights could be deemed impossible.

This is exactly what happened with one MHN player, who took to the game’s Reddit to share their frustration regarding the Diablos fight.

“Sure would be nice to be able to kill this motherf****r” posted the player, going on to explain that the battle is “bulls**t” and that they’ve been stuck in the fight for “literal months,” often struggling between being wiped out and running out of timers.”

Some fans felt their pain, with many slamming Niantic for adding a timer: “Honestly idk whose idea was it to put Diablos in a game without sonic bombs and even worse, a 2-minute timer.”

They went on to reveal that in their opinion, “Diablos is the definition of ‘exploiting the game’ as MHNow obviously was not meant to handle a monster that can consistently run away from melee range and deny damage entirely by digging.”

However, while some shared the poster’s anger, others offered a few ways to “turn the fight into a joke” suggesting the Hammer as the weapon of choice. Many echoed their advice, explaining how they “just got stuck on 6* bblos just upgraded the Girros hammer to 6.5 and between horn breaks, slugger KO’s and para she was easy” while another added that their “Girros Hammer is really good at beating regular Diablos.”

It seems, that while many agree it’s a tough battle, some are suggesting that players are better off experimenting with different techniques, and highlighting that if you’re struggling, it’s always worth trying to upgrade your current weapon.