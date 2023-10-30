Monster Hunter Now community demand Niantic remove “toxic” monetization ruining game

Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to rework the current state of the microtransactions in the game, with many believing that it limits the title’s gameplay.

Like most free to play mobile games, Monster Hunter Now has an item shop that enables players to purchase a number of in-game items. These range from Carving Knives, Paintballs, Wander Orbs, Item Box Expansions, and Zenny.

However, many Hunters believe Niantic needs to be less aggressive with its monetization of certain items, particularly surrounding Potions – the game’s only healing item. While Hunters can steadily regen their health after a fight, it can take a long time to completely replenish.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Potions can be consumed to recover all of your missing health, but with only ten available, Hunters must either purchase more with real-world money or simply wait for the daily restock. Niantic has since responded to changes surrounding the healing complaints, but now, players want the devs to rework the way it handles the game’s microtransactions.

Monster Hunter Now players want Niantic to change “toxic” microtransactions

“I know this dead horse has been beaten to a pulp or even a fine red mist, at this point, but monetizing skins would have been the way to go,” said one player. “Rather than charging us for our mistakes (health potions) I think they could have made their cash plus not p*ssed off as many people.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While Hunters can greatly decrease a lot of potion use by utilizing ranged weapons like Light Bow Gun and Bow, melee-based weapons can be extremely punishing to play. This is especially true if you’re learning a monster’s move set or are trying to get to grips with your new loadout.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

There’s also the matter of late-game monsters hitting extremely hard if you fail to dodge in time – something that is exasperated by poor network connectivity. This can lead to players consuming more Potions and being locked out of playing the game entirely.

Article continues after ad

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players want changes to microtransactions.

“Cosmetics and speeding up processes (carving knives is a great example) are fine things to monetize,” said one player. “Do not punish people for wanting to play longer! I’ve always hated that mobile games started the advent of paying to refill some sort of ‘energy’ gauge that limits play.”

Article continues after ad

Others also noted just how little you get when you do spend money in the game. “What gets me is just the sheer stinginess with how much you get for the price,” responded one player. “Halloween pack for example, 2 extra carves?! And some potions you can use in battle… I’ll pass thanks.”

Article continues after ad

Whether Niantic will make any changes to the current monetization in Monster Hunter Now remains to be seen, but for now, you’ll need to be extra careful when out hunting monsters.