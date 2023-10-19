Monster Hunter Now players urge Niantic to fix poor network connectivity issue

Monster Hunter Now players are encountering a wave of poor network connectivity issues when playing the game, following the latest v63 update.

The Monster Hunter Now v63 update is live and has added plenty of bug fixes and changes to the game’s lock-on. Niantic has also released a fix for the Palico Paintballs, which now revert them back to their original state.

However, it now seems players are encountering a lot of poor network connectivity issues, despite having stable WiFi connections. This is obviously incredibly frustrating for any player who’s looking to farm materials, especially when it happens mid-hunt.

Monster Hunter Now players report poor network connectivity problems

“This issue is starting to take a toll on my crew’s enthusiasm to play,” said one frustrated player. “I don’t have a long-winded rant on the subject…it’s simply affecting our ability to enjoy the game and needs to be addressed if MHNow is interested in longevity and player retention.”

Many players have noted that the Monster Hunter Now network issues appear to have come from the recent update. “It worked flawlessly thus far till the patch,” noted one player. Other internet-based apps or browsing works great, including speed test and Pokemon Go. Restarting the app doesn’t help. I think Niantic has broken something trying to fight spoofers.”

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players are currently encountering network connectivity issues.

One Hunter even found that they encountered the dreaded poor network connectivity pop-up on their home WiFi. “Today is the first time I’ve had a network issue at home over my wifi since the game launched. Something’s borked.”

While Niantic has yet to release a fix for this issue, hunters have reported that restarting the game sometimes alleviates the issue. Either way, hopefully, Ninatic can release a fix to the Monster Hunter Now poor network connectivity issue before the Halloween event begins.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and updates.

