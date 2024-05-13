UFC’s Dan Ige is searching for thief who stole his mom’s car on Mother’s Day

UFC featherweight contender Dan Ige is asking Dana White to help find the person who stole his mom’s car on Mother’s Day.

According to a screenshot shared on X, Ige’s mother was working at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, when someone stole her vehicle from the employee parking lot.

Ige’s mother told her son via text message that she noticed the car was missing immediately after her shift concluded, leaving her stranded at work after a long shift that night.

Later, she explained that since the vehicle was registered in Dan’s name, a police report had to be filed by the UFC star. Without that report, Red Rock couldn’t release camera footage of the parking lot to his mother.

Article continues after ad

As such, Ige has taken to social media to get assistance in finding the suspected thief. He has even asked Dana White and the official UFC X account to repost his plea.

Article continues after ad

Some fans took shots at Red Rock for not allowing Ige’s mother to access the surveillance footage of the incident.

“I could see not letting a random see the cameras but she’s an employee,” one user said.

While it’s reasonable for people to want immediate assistance from Red Rock, the company policy, as Ige’s mother states, requires a police report for the release of security footage.

Article continues after ad

An X user claiming to work with insurance investigations said it’s a common practice. “This is very normal. Usually, their liability department won’t let them [release security camera footage].”

In February, Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill spoke about the 36.5% increase in vehicle thefts in the Las Vegas area, citing a long-time TikTok challenge as the likely culprit.

“We had a substantial increase due to TikTok challenges,” McMahill said. “The Hyundai-Kia challenge is across this country and certainly across this valley.”

Article continues after ad

Both Hyundai and Kia agreed to a $200 million settlement in 2023, stemming from a class-action lawsuit related to the viral TikTok challenge.

Article continues after ad

The TikTok trend in question challenges people to steal a Kia or Hyundai vehicle by using typical, everyday tools, such as USB cords. The relative ease of stealing these two car brands has led to an uptick in theft.

Ige’s mother’s car, a Hyundai, could be the latest victim of the TikTok challenge. An alarming 1,705 vehicles were stolen in Las Vegas from January 2024 to the end of March, with many more taken in the weeks since, according to McMahill.