Dana White rewards fast-food worker who refused to quit his job for $100K in viral video

An El Pollo Loco employee proved his loyalty in a viral video, turning down six figures to quit, and it caught Dana White’s attention.

@razzaqlocks or ‘Prop God’ posted the video on Instagram as part of a ‘social experiment’ to see if they could get fast food employees to quit their jobs.

This sports gambling account does many videos like this, and even has one where they give a McDonald’s employee $30,000 for predicting a basketball play correctly.

The Instagrammer tried to persuade the employee to leave, even saying that he could give the other team members a couple of grand each before he left, to which the employee replied, “I’m good, I don’t want to leave them suffering.”

Refusing to abandon his team after he explained they were short-staffed, the employee turned down the massive wad of cash.

Considering that El Pollo Loco pays around $9 an hour for front-of-house staff, he turned down a life-changing amount of money.

This act of loyalty didn’t go unnoticed, and UFC CEO Dana White was moved by this staff member’s integrity. White is always on the lookout for a good story, and recently got a FedEx driver fired when he filmed him tossing packages recklessly.

White and Prop God have a good friendship across social media – the sports gambling influencer even gifted Dana a BMW earlier this year.

Lowkick MMA “Razz” gifted white a luxury car in 2024.

White commented on the video: “That kid’s got integrity. He’s a good human, He cared that his co-workers would have suffered.”

White went further than just to compliment the worker though, confirming that he was going to give him $15,000 for being a ‘BAD ASS SOLID HUMAN’, adding, “good things happen to good people.”

The whole exchange unfolded on Dana’s Instagram story, and he tagged El Pollo Loco, calling the fast-food worker their ’employee of the decade’.

Dana White / El Pollo Loco White shared the whole thing on his Instagram stories

Although the employee himself has not made any comment about this crazy turn of events, El Pollo Loco did post an Instagram story where they said that their team members are “second to none” and stated that they “couldn’t be prouder”.

This isn’t the only crazy thing that has happened at a drive-thru recently; this guy lost out on over $500 at a McDonald’s drive-thru after getting a ticket.