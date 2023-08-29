Dana White’s bounty leads to arrest of “moron” who attempted to break-in to his home

A man has been arrested, suspected of trying to break into UFC boss Dana White’s home, after Dana shared footage of the incident to his Instagram and offered to reward $2,500 for someone to give the suspect’s identity to the police.

UFC president Dana White has kept himself busy promoting his Power Slap mobile game and organizing upcoming professional fighting bouts, such as a long-awaited return to UFC for Conor McGregor.

However, this time it was his own home that ended up being attacked after a man was seen via video footage trying to kick down his front door as he attempted to break into his vacation home in Maine.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The MMA mogul, shared the footage to his over 8 million Instagram followers on August 28, as he called the suspected man a “moron” and offered a bounty of $2,500 to the first person who gave the suspect’s identity to authorities.

In the video, the man can be seen walking up some stairs to the front door with his phone in one hand as he proceeds to kick the door hard three times before falling backward.

He then notices the camera to the side of the door, where he hits it, and then suddenly runs off into the distance.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Dana White praises his followers after home break-in suspect is arrested

A day after Dana White’s original post to his Instagram, he has since revealed to his fans that the man was now arrested as he praised Law Enforcement in Levant, Maine, and his followers.

Article continues after ad

“Thanks to everyone who called and helped.”

Dana White / Instagram

Following the update, according to TMZ, the Penobscot Sheriff’s Office has since confirmed that a suspect has indeed been arrested in relation to the events.

The man has not been publicly identified and Dana White has not confirmed if he has paid the bounty to somebody yet for giving details to police at the time of writing.