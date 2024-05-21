Suspect escorted from jail to jumpstart RV he allegedly stole months prior

A man who allegedly stole a woman’s RV was escorted from county jail by authorities to help jumpstart the vehicle.

TikToker Olive Teague has spent the last few days this May recounting how her RV, which served as a home and office space, went missing in December 2023.

When it turned up 100 miles away from where it was taken just five months later, Olive told KIRO 7 News she knew it was hers.

However, what would ensue afterward has her “shocked,” as she met the man who allegedly stole her RV when he was released from jail to help her jumpstart the ignition.

In her viral TikTok, which has over 12M views, Olive’s friend and the suspect, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, worked on starting the RV while the TikToker cleaned its rear.

The suspect was the only person authorities could think of to help, so they escorted him to assist after realizing Olive and her friend’s efforts were ruining the ignition.

Fortunately, the accused was successfully able to start the RV in no time and was then taken back to county jail.

“I was so shocked at what I was witnessing, that I think that if I had not recorded the video then, I don’t think I would believe it now,” she told the news outlet.

Olive’s friend even started a GoFundMe after most of the TikToker’s belongings were stolen from inside the vehicle.

There was also “significant damage” to the inside of the RV. According to the fundraiser page, there was enough fire damage to ruin most of the interior. The solar panels and AC unit were also stolen in the process.

While cleaning the vehicle upon its return, Olive also found drugs, guns, stolen jewelry, bike parts, hunting weapons, a raccoon trap, and more “unmentionables.” She even found a cat inside the RV, which she and her friend deemed “the sweetest.”