Woman arrested for “stolen” car she claims was a gift from Waffle House customer

A woman was arrested after police discovered that she was in possession of a stolen vehicle that she then claimed was given to her by a Waffle House customer.

The post was made on April 4, on the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page. The opener reads, “STOLEN SUV ARREST — Woman claims she received the stolen SUV as a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer.”

The whole thing took place on April fools, but it’s not a joke. The Tulsa Police department gave a breakdown of the events, stating: “On 4/1/2024 around 3:55 p.m, the Tulsa Police Department’s Real Time Information Center (RTIC) received an alert from a Flock Safety Camera about a stolen white Jeep Liberty at Admiral and Darlington.

“The RTIC continued to track the stolen Jeep until Officers could initiate a traffic stop near Admiral and Sheridan.”

Once they tracked down the woman, however, she gave a wholly unexpected report to the police:

“The driver of the vehicle, Angela Harrison, claimed she was at a gas station just an hour before. Ms. Harrison said she ran into a former customer of hers when she worked at Waffle House, and he gave her $10 cash and the white Jeep Liberty because her 53rd birthday was coming up in a few weeks.

“The Jeep, however, was reported stolen before Christmas, and Detectives had already obtained a surveillance photo of Angela Harrison in the vehicle from January 14th. Ms. Harrison identified herself as the woman in the photo, but could not explain how she could have been in possession of the vehicle in January when she claimed it was gifted to her only an hour before.”

The vehicle was returned to the original owner’s family, as the SUV’s owner had died the previous year.

“Angela Harrison was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Great collaboration between our Patrol Officers, Detectives, and the RTIC! This is an arrest, not a conviction,” the Tulsa Police Department closed.

