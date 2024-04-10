Entertainment

Woman arrested for “stolen” car she claims was a gift from Waffle House customer

Lauren Lewis
A Waffle House signTikTok: riverrods

A woman was arrested after police discovered that she was in possession of a stolen vehicle that she then claimed was given to her by a Waffle House customer.

The post was made on April 4, on the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page. The opener reads, “STOLEN SUV ARREST — Woman claims she received the stolen SUV as a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer.”

The whole thing took place on April fools, but it’s not a joke. The Tulsa Police department gave a breakdown of the events, stating: “On 4/1/2024 around 3:55 p.m, the Tulsa Police Department’s Real Time Information Center (RTIC) received an alert from a Flock Safety Camera about a stolen white Jeep Liberty at Admiral and Darlington.

“The RTIC continued to track the stolen Jeep until Officers could initiate a traffic stop near Admiral and Sheridan.”

Once they tracked down the woman, however, she gave a wholly unexpected report to the police: 

“The driver of the vehicle, Angela Harrison, claimed she was at a gas station just an hour before. Ms. Harrison said she ran into a former customer of hers when she worked at Waffle House, and he gave her $10 cash and the white Jeep Liberty because her 53rd birthday was coming up in a few weeks.

“The Jeep, however, was reported stolen before Christmas, and Detectives had already obtained a surveillance photo of Angela Harrison in the vehicle from January 14th. Ms. Harrison identified herself as the woman in the photo, but could not explain how she could have been in possession of the vehicle in January when she claimed it was gifted to her only an hour before.”

The vehicle was returned to the original owner’s family, as the SUV’s owner had died the previous year.

“Angela Harrison was arrested for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Great collaboration between our Patrol Officers, Detectives, and the  RTIC! This is an arrest, not a conviction,” the Tulsa Police Department closed.

In other police-related news, Kick streamer Johnny Somali was arrested on April 6, after harassing a female police officer in Israel.

About The Author

Lauren Lewis

Lauren is a fast food writer at Dexerto. Covering some of the biggest brands in the industry, you'll find her writing about McDonald's, KFC, Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, Starbucks, Taco Bell, and Domino's Pizza, to name a few. Lauren has a Master's degree in English Literature, and loves nothing more than putting pen to paper. You can contact Lauren at lauren.lewis@dexerto.com.

keep reading
Penelope Bridgerton
TV & Movies
Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan admits she is “terrified” over fans’ reaction to season 3
Lauren Lewis
McDonald's salad header
Food
Ex-McDonald’s chef explains why salads were taken off the menu in 2020
Eleni Thomas
The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 16
Reality TV
When is the RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16 finale?
Je'Kayla Crawford
Twitch Logo
Twitch
Twitch CEO admits ban system needs improving & vows to finally give proper feedback
Jeremy Gan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.