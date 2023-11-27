“Committed” DoorDash bike driver hit by car & still completes order

A DoorDash delivery man has gotten heaps of praise after he was knocked off his bike by a car and still managed to complete the delivery.

Over the last few months, the adventures and, sometimes, tribulations of delivery drivers have become a popular genre of TikTok and social media clips. Some clips can be pretty heartwarming, while others are rather confrontational.

DoorDashers – the delivery drivers who work for DoorDash – have provided some of the craziest clips, though, with some deciding to forego delivering orders when a customer won’t provide a tip.

Well, in the case of BikingDC – a DoorDasher from Washington, DC – he went above and beyond the call of duty after an order got screwed up because he was knocked off his bike.

DoorDash driver knocked off bike and still completes order

Yes, you read that right, the Dasher was knocked off his bike on the way to a customer’s house as a car pulled out and knocked him over.

BikingDC was, ultimately, fine and only suffered a few bumps and scrapes. The Chick-fil-A order that he was dropping off, however, was ruined as the drinks had spilled. So, after dropping the food off to the customer, he returned to the store to get new drinks and explain what had happened.

After doing that, and returning to the customer with fresh drinks, he received some bandages as a tip, but he’s also won the love of the internet. “You’re an amazing human being,” said one viewer. “Now, that is a committed worker,” another said. “this is how the world needs to be,” commented another.

As for the accident, the TikToker did receive an apology from the driver in question and was offered $500 for what had happened. The delivery driver, instead, took $250.

He’s very likely gotten back in the bike saddle and completed deliveries since, too. So it’s hardly put him off the job.